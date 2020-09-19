Modified On Sep 19, 2020 04:03 PM By Saransh for Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet has a larger boot than the Venue, but is it the largest in the class?

Packaging a sub compact SUV or sedan has always been challenging for automakers as the overall length should be restricted to under four metres to save taxes. While this move helps in making the cars more affordable and approachable, buyers often have to compromise on the interior packaging or road presence, factors that are often associated with the SUVs.

Now, Kia is the latest one to join the sub-4m game. The Korean carmaker has driven in its first sub-4m product, the Sonet. Sharing its platform with the Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet betters most of its rivals in terms of features and the powertrain options on offer. Let’s see how it fares against its rivals when it comes to practicality, especially boot space.

Dimensions Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV300 Ford EcoSport Maruti Vitara Brezza/ Toyota Urban Cruiser Length 3995mm 3995mm 3993mm 3995mm 3998mm 3995mm Width 1790mm 1770mm 1811mm 1821mm 1765mm 1790mm Height 1610mm 1605mm 1606mm 1627mm 1647mm 1640mm Wheelbase 2500mm 2500mm 2498mm 2600mm 2519mm 2500mm Boot Space 392L 340L 350L 260L 348L 328L

Largest Boot: Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet surely isn’t the tallest or the widest offering here but it surely has the largest boot space. It is even larger than its sibling, the Venue (red car below), which has a boot capacity of 340L, 52L less than that of the Sonet.

Smallest Boot: Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 has the smallest boot in the category. It is 68L less than its closest rival, the Vitara Brezza/ Toyota Urban Cruiser.

