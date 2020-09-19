  • Login / Register
Kia Sonet vs Rivals: Boot Space Comparison

Modified On Sep 19, 2020 04:03 PM

Kia Sonet has a larger boot than the Venue, but is it the largest in the class? 

Kia Sonet

Packaging a sub compact SUV or sedan has always been challenging for automakers as the overall length should be restricted to under four metres to save taxes. While this move helps in making the cars more affordable and approachable, buyers often have to compromise on the interior packaging or road presence, factors that are often associated with the SUVs.  

Kia Sonet

Now, Kia is the latest one to join the sub-4m game. The Korean carmaker has driven in its first sub-4m product, the Sonet. Sharing its platform with the Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet betters most of its rivals in terms of features and the powertrain options on offer. Let’s see how it fares against its rivals when it comes to practicality, especially boot space. 

Dimensions

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

Tata Nexon

Mahindra XUV300

Ford EcoSport

Maruti Vitara Brezza/ Toyota Urban Cruiser

Length

3995mm

3995mm

3993mm

3995mm

3998mm

3995mm

Width

1790mm

1770mm

1811mm

1821mm

1765mm

1790mm

Height

1610mm

1605mm

1606mm

1627mm

1647mm

1640mm

Wheelbase

2500mm

2500mm

2498mm

2600mm

2519mm

2500mm

Boot Space

392L

340L

350L

260L

348L

328L

Largest Boot: Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet surely isn’t the tallest or the widest offering here but it surely has the largest boot space. It is even larger than its sibling, the Venue (red car below), which has a boot capacity of 340L, 52L less than that of the Sonet.

Smallest Boot: Mahindra XUV300 

Mahindra XUV300
Maruti Vitara Brezza

The XUV300 has the smallest boot in the category. It is 68L less than its closest rival, the Vitara Brezza/ Toyota Urban Cruiser.

