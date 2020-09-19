Kia Sonet vs Rivals: Boot Space Comparison
Kia Sonet has a larger boot than the Venue, but is it the largest in the class?
Packaging a sub compact SUV or sedan has always been challenging for automakers as the overall length should be restricted to under four metres to save taxes. While this move helps in making the cars more affordable and approachable, buyers often have to compromise on the interior packaging or road presence, factors that are often associated with the SUVs.
Now, Kia is the latest one to join the sub-4m game. The Korean carmaker has driven in its first sub-4m product, the Sonet. Sharing its platform with the Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet betters most of its rivals in terms of features and the powertrain options on offer. Let’s see how it fares against its rivals when it comes to practicality, especially boot space.
|
Dimensions
|
Kia Sonet
|
Hyundai Venue
|
Tata Nexon
|
Mahindra XUV300
|
Ford EcoSport
|
Maruti Vitara Brezza/ Toyota Urban Cruiser
|
Length
|
3995mm
|
3995mm
|
3993mm
|
3995mm
|
3998mm
|
3995mm
|
Width
|
1790mm
|
1770mm
|
1811mm
|
1821mm
|
1765mm
|
1790mm
|
Height
|
1610mm
|
1605mm
|
1606mm
|
1627mm
|
1647mm
|
1640mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2500mm
|
2500mm
|
2498mm
|
2600mm
|
2519mm
|
2500mm
|
Boot Space
|
392L
|
340L
|
350L
|
260L
|
348L
|
328L
Largest Boot: Kia Sonet
The Kia Sonet surely isn’t the tallest or the widest offering here but it surely has the largest boot space. It is even larger than its sibling, the Venue (red car below), which has a boot capacity of 340L, 52L less than that of the Sonet.
Smallest Boot: Mahindra XUV300
The XUV300 has the smallest boot in the category. It is 68L less than its closest rival, the Vitara Brezza/ Toyota Urban Cruiser.
