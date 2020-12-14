2020 Hyundai i20 Crosses 30,000 Bookings In Just 40 Days of Launch

Published On Dec 14, 2020 05:14 PM By CarDekho for Hyundai i20

Over 85 percent of the total bookings were for the higher trims of the new Hyundai i20

New i20 was launched in the first week of November 2020 from Rs 6.80 lakh to Rs 11.18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai records 30,000 bookings since launch with 10,000 orders already delivered despite the steep price.

It gets a choice of three engines: two petrol and one diesel. Both petrol units get a choice of automatic transmissions.

New i20 packs premium features such as a digital driver’s display and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected tech.

Expect long waiting periods and maybe even increased prices if you order one later on.

The new Hyundai i20 was launched last month with prices ranging from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 11.18 lakh (ex-showroom India). The third-generation of the premium hatchback has turned out to be quite popular so far, recording over 30,000 bookings in the 40 days since its launch. Over 10,000 i20s are said to have been already delivered.

The 2020 i20 brings new features, new engines and standout design to the segment. While it is a lot pricier than before with some variants comfortable crossing the Rs 10 lakh mark, Hyundai states that 85 percent of the buyers have opted for the higher trims. It comes in four trims: Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (Optional), with a more affordable entry-level variant also expected to be launched soon.

Hyundai is offering the 2020 i20 with three powertrains: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder T-GDI turbo motor, 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.2-litre Kappa engine. The turbo-petrol engine is capable of producing up to 120PS and 175Nm, making it the most powerful hatchback on paper. This engine comes with the option of either a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual).

The i20 is the only other model (after Tata Altroz) in its segment to offer a diesel engine but only with a 6-speed manual. It makes 100PS and 140Nm. The naturally-aspirated petrol unit is capable of producing 83PS and 113Nm. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and gets the choice of an IVT (CVT automatic).

The new i20’s extensive feature list includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connected car technology, 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, cruise control, electric sunroof, air purifier, Bose audio system, rear parking camera, six airbags, rear AC vents, and wireless smartphone charger.

Hyundai’s i20 continues to rival the likes of the Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo, and Toyota Glanza in the premium hatchback segment. Meanwhile, Tata Motors is also gearing up to launch the Altroz Turbo, which will reportedly come with a turbocharged version of its 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT.

