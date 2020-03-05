2020 Hyundai Creta Expected Prices: Will It Undercut Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks?

Modified On Mar 05, 2020 04:28 PM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Creta 2020

With better features than the Seltos, it should be more expensive, right?

Hyundai has begun accepting pre-launch bookings for the 2020 Creta for a token sum of Rs 25,000. You can reserve yours through the official website or by visiting a Hyundai dealership near you. But before you proceed, take a look at the number of variants and the expected pricing.

It will be powered by the same set of engines as the Kia Seltos -- BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. Take a look at the table for the finer details.

Petrol 1.5-litre Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel 1.4-litre turbo-Petrol Power 115PS 115PS 140PS Torque 144Nm 250Nm 242Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed MT/ AT 7-speed DCT

You will have a choice of five variants: E, EX, S, SX and SX(O). Without any further ado, let’s look at the moolah you are expected to spare for the Creta of your choice.

Variant 1.5-litre Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel 1.4-litre Petrol E Rs 9.99 lakh EX Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.29 lakh S Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh SX (AT) Rs 12.29 lakh (Rs 13.49 lakh) Rs 14.35 lakh (15.69 lakh) Rs 15.99 lakh SX(O) (AT) Rs 13.49 lakh (Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 15.69 lakh (Rs 16.99 lakh) Rs 16.99 lakh

Note: These prices are estimates and are likely to vary from the final list

In typical Hyundai fashion, the new Creta is likely to get introductory pricing for the initial buyers. Expect prices to increase once customers have warmed up to the new SUV.

The Hyundai Creta will boast of a completely redesigned black and beige dashboard layout over the outgoing car. In addition, it will get a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, BlueLink connected car tech powered by an eSIM, updated IRVM (internal rearview mirror) with hotkeys for the connected tech, drive mode selector, electronic parking brake, air purifier, and a panoramic sunroof.

Let’s round off with the pricing of Hyundai Creta’s rivals.

Model Hyundai Creta Tata Harrier Nissan Kicks MG Hector Kia Seltos Ex-showroom Delhi) Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (expected) Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh Rs 9.55 lakh to Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 12.73 lakh to Rs 17.43 lakh Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.29 lakh

