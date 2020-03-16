Hyundai Creta 2020 Launched; Kia Seltos Still Cheaper

Modified On Mar 16, 2020 06:21 PM By Dhruv for Hyundai Creta

The Creta’s wow factor stems from the fact that it offers a panoramic sunroof -- something none of its similarly sized rivals can claim

The 2020 Creta is available with two petrol and one diesel engine.

All 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines can be had with a manual or an automatic transmission.

The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine is only available with a 7-speed DCT.

Premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster, air purifier, e-brake on offer.

Safety features include 6 airbags, traction control, anchor points for child seats, and a reversing camera.

Continues to rival the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Captur, Nissan Kicks, and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

The 2020 Creta was first shown at Auto Expo 2020 and a little over a month later, Hyundai launched it in India. Before its launch, the Korean carmaker had already received 14,000 bookings for the compact SUV. Its base model is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh whereas you will have to shell out Rs 17.20 lakh for the top-spec variant, both prices being ex-showroom India. On the other hand, the entry-level variant of the Kia Seltos is priced at Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom India). You can check out the prices of all variants of the Creta below.

1.5-litre Petrol MPi 1.5-litre Diesel CRDi 1.4-litre Petrol Turbo GDi MT IVT MT AT DCT E NA Rs 9.99 lakh NA NA EX Rs 9.99 lakh NA Rs 11.49 lakh NA NA S Rs 11.72 lakh NA Rs 12.77 lakh NA NA SX Rs 13.46 lakh Rs 14.94 lakh Rs 14.51 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 16.16 lakh SX(O) NA Rs 16.15 lakh Rs 15.79 lakh Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 17.20 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom India.

The engines on offer with the 2020 Creta are the same as that of the Seltos. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 115PS and 144Nm of torque. It can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT. The 1.5-litre diesel engine also makes 115PS, but torque is way more at 250Nm. Like the petrol, it can be had with a 6-speed manual. The automatic option here is a 6-speed torque converter. Lastly, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 140PS and 242Nm of torque. Hyundai is offering it with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission only (DCT), unlike the Seltos where it is offered with a manual transmission as well. There are drive modes and traction modes on offer in SX and SX(O) , albeit only with the automatic variants.

On the design front, the new 2020 Creta is unlike the outgoing model. For instance, it gets modern LED elements on the front. In terms of features, it’s closest to the Venue in Hyundai’s lineup.The interior is finished in black and a shade of cream. If you opt for the more sporty DCT option, you get an all-black interior with contrasting orange elements all over.

Hyundai has loaded the top-spec variant of the Creta with LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED positioning lamps, and LED tail lamps. Even the lower variants of the Creta are offered with bi-functional halogen projector headlamps. Inside the cabin is a 10.25-inch touchscreen that offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also features a panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake, cooled front seats, paddle shifters for the automatic variants, and an 8-way power adjustable driver seat. Hyundai is offering 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on the top-spec SX(O) variant.

The 2020 Creta also gets connected car tech. The Blue Link system allows owners to track their car, set up geo-fencing, and even remotely operate the engine. This feature is present even on the manual variant, albeit in the top-spec SX(O). The electronic parking brake, a feature present in the Creta, is required for remote engine start in the manual variant.

Hyundai has given the new 2020 Creta a good bouquet of safety features as well. The top-spec variant gets six airbags, although all other variants make do with just two. Then you have the usual ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, which are standard on all variants. Other active safety features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management control (VSM) and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) come only in the SX and the top-of-the-line SX(O) variants. Anchor points for child seats and disc brakes for the rear wheels are also present in these two variants only, while rear parking camera comes only on the S, SX, and SX(O) variants.

Hyundai is offering a variable warranty for the Creta whereas the customer can choose between 3years/unlimited kilometres, 4 years/60,000km or 5 years/50,000km packages. The 2020 Creta will go up against the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks, and Maruti S-Cross.

