Published On Mar 04, 2020 06:08 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 2020

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will offer remote engine start-stop in manual variants that get an electronic parking brake.

Hyundai will launch the second-gen Creta on March 17.

Hyundai has opened bookings for the second-gen Creta that will be launched on March 17. It was confirmed at its Auto Expo unveil that the SUV will be offered with Hyundai’s latest BlueLink connected car tech and an eSIM just like the Venue .

The eSIM allows certain features of the second-gen Creta to be remotely controlled by Hyundai’s Blue Link mobile and smartwatch application. With this, the owners of the new Creta will have access to safety and security features such as:

Crash notification - alerts emergency contacts and services when airbags are deployed

SOS and RSA (road-side assistance)

Panic notification

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Live car tracking - real-time location of the car

Auto DTC - continuously checks if anything is wrong with engine or transmission

Manual DTC - owners can manually check info regarding airbag, brake and steering system

Geo fencing - alerts owner when car crosses a set perimeter

Speed fencing - owner is informed when the car crosses a set speed limit

Valet alert - owner will be notified if the car crosses a set speed limit, location or is idling past limit

Remote safety features - stolen vehicle notification, tracking, engine immobilisation with the help of Hyundai's call centre, remote location access and alert Police

Other than these, the next-gen Creta comes with a plethora of remotely accessible features such as:

Engine start-stop (first-in-segment to offer it in the manual transmission variants as well that feature an electronic parking brake)

Climate control

Door lock and unlock

Horn and light

Vehicle status- informs the owner about updates like fuel level, range, etc.

Seat ventilation control

Air purifier start

The connected car tech will also get app-based convenience features such as Find My Car, Share the Destination, Live Traffic info, Share My Car (allows family or friends to access Blue Link services via mobile app) and Idle Alert. The Blue Link app will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. It will also let you access internal diagnosis, monthly vehicle health report and regular driving behaviour.

It now gets added voice command activation using the phrase “Hello Blue Link,” which Hyundai claims has been fine-tuned to pick up natural language accents of Indian English. With it, owners can control the sunroof, seat ventilation and A/C. Moreover, it can also help the owners dial numbers from their contact list, check India’s public holidays information, and even check live cricket updates.