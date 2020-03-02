2020 Hyundai Creta Pre-launch Bookings Open

Modified On Mar 02, 2020 04:13 PM By Saransh for Hyundai Creta 2020

Bookings can be done both online and offline for a token amount of Rs 25,000

The midsize SUV will be offered with three engine options to choose from.

It will get features like a panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters and connected car tech, among others.

The new Creta will rival the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Hyundai has started accepting pre-launch bookings for the 2020 Creta for a token amount of Rs 25,000 (refundable). It will be offered in five variants: E, EX, S, SX and SX(O), when it goes on sale on March 17. Prices of the new Creta are expected to range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh and it will take on likes of the Kia Seltos, Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks and some variants of the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. Hyundai had already unveiled the second-gen Creta at the Auto Expo 2020, so let’s take a look at what we know about the SUV so far.

It will share its engines and transmissions with the Kia Seltos.

Petrol engines: 1.4-litre turbo (140PS/242Nm) and 1.5-litre (115PS/144Nm).

A single 1.5-litre diesel engine making 115PS/250Nm.

A 6-speed MT offered as standard with the 1.5-litre engines, while the 1.4-litre turbo petrol will only come with an automatic transmission. Automatic transmission options include CVT (1.5-litre petrol), a 6-speed torque converter (1.5-litre diesel) and a 7-speed DCT (1.4-litre).

Safety features on offer include upto six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear and front parking sensors and 360 degree camera.

It will also get features like LED headlamps and tail lamps, panoramic sunroof and power adjustable driver’s seat and ventilated front seats.

Also on offer will be a 7-inch driver’s display and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Venue-like connected features.

Soon after the launch of the second-gen Creta, Hyundai is also expected to launch the facelifted Verna in India. It will be identical to the Russia-spec model which debuted recently. Like the Creta, the updated Verna will also be offered with multiple BS6 engine options along with some additional features.

