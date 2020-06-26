  • Login / Register
2020 Honda City vs Rivals: Boot Comparison

Modified On Jun 26, 2020 12:12 PM By Dhruv for Honda City 2020

The new City offers less boot space than the outgoing model but does that mean it has fallen behind the competition?

Compact sedans were the original family cars before compact SUVs and MPVs came along. They are not only spacious on the inside but also offer enough boot space to swallow the whole family’s luggage for a week-long vacation.

One of the original compact sedans renowned for its quality was the City and Honda has now given us a new-generation model of this sedan. So let’s find out if the 2020 City can keep up with the competition when it comes to that practicality quotient of boot space.

Measurements

2020 Honda City

4th-gen City

Hyundai Verna

Maruti Ciaz

Volkswagen Vento

Skoda Rapid

Toyota Yaris

Length

4549m

4440mm

4440mm

4490mm

4390mm

4413mm

4425mm

Width

1748mm

1695mm

1729mm

1730mm

1699mm

1699mm

1730mm

Height

1489mm

1495mm

1475mm

1485mm

1467mm

1466mm

1495m

Wheelbase

2600mm

2600mm

2600mm

2650mm

2553mm

2552mm

2550mm

Boot Space

506 litres

510 litres

480 litres

510 litres

494 litres

460 litres

476 litres

Largest Boot: 4th-gen Honda City and Maruti Ciaz

4th-gen Honda City's boot.

The older-generation City was ahead of the competition when it came to boot space. While the new-gen City falls slightly short in matching up to those credentials, it still offers more than enough to stay ahead of most of its immediate rivals.

Honda’s 2020 City not only beats the competition in terms of boot space but also length and width. You can read more about the spec comparison.

Ciaz's boot.

Is boot space one of the biggest criteria for you when picking a car? Let us know in the comments below.

