2020 Honda City vs Rivals: Boot Comparison

Modified On Jun 26, 2020 12:12 PM By Dhruv for Honda City 2020

The new City offers less boot space than the outgoing model but does that mean it has fallen behind the competition?

Compact sedans were the original family cars before compact SUVs and MPVs came along. They are not only spacious on the inside but also offer enough boot space to swallow the whole family’s luggage for a week-long vacation.

One of the original compact sedans renowned for its quality was the City and Honda has now given us a new-generation model of this sedan. So let’s find out if the 2020 City can keep up with the competition when it comes to that practicality quotient of boot space.

Measurements 2020 Honda City 4th-gen City Hyundai Verna Maruti Ciaz Volkswagen Vento Skoda Rapid Toyota Yaris Length 4549m 4440mm 4440mm 4490mm 4390mm 4413mm 4425mm Width 1748mm 1695mm 1729mm 1730mm 1699mm 1699mm 1730mm Height 1489mm 1495mm 1475mm 1485mm 1467mm 1466mm 1495m Wheelbase 2600mm 2600mm 2600mm 2650mm 2553mm 2552mm 2550mm Boot Space 506 litres 510 litres 480 litres 510 litres 494 litres 460 litres 476 litres

Largest Boot: 4th-gen Honda City and Maruti Ciaz

4th-gen Honda City's boot.

The older-generation City was ahead of the competition when it came to boot space. While the new-gen City falls slightly short in matching up to those credentials, it still offers more than enough to stay ahead of most of its immediate rivals.

Honda’s 2020 City not only beats the competition in terms of boot space but also length and width. You can read more about the spec comparison.

Ciaz's boot.

Is boot space one of the biggest criteria for you when picking a car? Let us know in the comments below.

