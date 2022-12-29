Modified On Dec 29, 2022 06:58 PM By Ansh for Maruti Jimny

These are models whose existence and arrival was confirmed, but are yet to enter the market

Usually, spotting a test mule of a new car on the road suggests its imminent arrival over the next couple of months. However, sometimes they’re spied on quite early in their development phase with the market launch still a while away.

Here are 10 cars spied on in India for the very first time in 2022 and are expected to be launched next year:

5-door Mahindra Thar

Image Source

The five-door Mahindra Thar has also been spied on multiple times. A first for the moniker, this elongated version of the off-roader promises increased practicality and possibly more creature comforts too.Since Mahindra will not be participating in the Auto Expo, we can expect the five-door Thar to be launched sometime in early 2023 at an expected price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

5-door Maruti Jimny

Image Source

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny was first spotted in India in September this year covered in camouflage. The longer version of the globally available three-door Jimny has been in the works for some time, previously spied testing in other countries. There have been multiple spy shots since then, including one of its interiors and in the most recent one, the five-door Jimny was spied on undisguised. Maruti will debut the five-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023 and it will likely be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Three-row Citroen C3

Image Source

A three-row Citroen SUV was spied on for the first time in India this year in August, not long after the launch of the brand’s entry-level offering, the C3 hatchback. In the spy shots, it clearly looks longer than the C3 with similar styling and some inspiration from the C5 as well. The SUV was spied on again where you can clearly see the third-row seats. The three-row Citroen C3 could arrive with an expected starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen eC3

Image Source

The electric version of the Citroen C3, which was recently christened as eC3 by the carmaker, has been spied on multiple times in India. It was last spotted at a charging station revealing more of its detail and similarities with the regular C3. The eC3 could get a 50kWh battery pack with a range of over 350km. It will be launched next year with an expected price tag of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Check Out All The Electric Cars Launched In 2022

Maruti Baleno-based SUV

Image Source

Maruti is working on a lot of models concurrently and one of which is a Baleno-based SUV that has been spied on a couple of times. It was first spied this August wearing a black camouflage and appears to share its side profile with the Baleno hatchback. The front and profiles are differentiated, along with the extra ground clearance, and the rear showcases a swooping roofline and a hump-type boot shape. Maruti will unveil it at the Auto Expo 2023 with the launch later in the year.

Facelifted Hector and Hector Plus

Image Source

Updated versions of the MG Hector and Hector Plus have been teased and spied on in 2022 with the launch pushed to 2023. The most recent sighting of which was for the latter when it was spied on for the first time in India. In the leaked images and spy shots, it is clear that these SUVs get a completely redesigned front profile with a new grille, new front bumper, chrome headlamp surround and sleeker headlamps. MG has previously shared some teasers which revealed that the updated Hector will get a completely redesigned interior as well, the same can be expected from the facelifted Hector Plus as well.

Also Read: Here Are The MG Cars Expected At Auto Expo 2023

Facelifted Tata Harrier

There is a facelifted Tata Harrier in the works and it was spied on for the first time in India housing a radar module, likely for ADAS. The camouflaged test mule also suggested a redesigned front profile with a new grille and air dams. It would likely retain its current engine options and could be unveiled at the Auto Expo and its prices could start from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Facelifted Tata Safari

Image Source

As it is based on the Harrier, the Safari’s facelift is also in the works. Spied on towards the end of the year, it appears to get similar updates to the five-seater version. The test mule has a slightly redesigned front grille and a radar module housed in the front bumper suggesting that the updated Safari will also come with ADAS functionalities.

Facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Image Source

The base-spec and top-spec test mules of the facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios were spied on for the first time this year. In its top-spec, the current entry-level Hyundai hatchback seems to have a redesigned grille with a mesh-like design, larger LED DRLs, and new wheel designs. It will likely retain its engine options which include an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engines, along with the CNG option for the former. Hyundai could launch it next year at an expected starting price of Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom) We also expect its sedan version, the Aura, to get a similar update but it has not yet been spied testing.

Which of these upcoming models are you most looking forward to seeing in 2023? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned for all the latest updates.