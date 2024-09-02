Modified On Sep 02, 2024 01:00 PM By Dipan for Maruti Jimny

With a range of comfort and convenience features as well as advanced safety technology, the Thar Roxx is a more premium option compared to the Maruti Jimny

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has launched in India as a feature-rich, elongated version of the 3-door Thar, positioning itself as a strong competitor in the off-road SUV segment. It directly challenges rivals like the Maruti Jimny, which is also well-equipped but misses out on a handful of features the Mahindra SUV comes with. To highlight how the Thar Roxx stands out, here are 10 features that it gets over the Maruti Jimny.

Panoramic Sunroof

The Mahindra Thar Roxx offers two types of sunroofs. You can get a single-pane sunroof in the mid-range models or a panoramic sunroof in the high-end versions. In contrast, the Maruti Jimny has a metal roof and doesn’t come with any sunroof options.

Bigger 10.25-inch Touchscreen

The Thar Roxx features a larger 10.25-inch display, compared to the Jimny's 9-inch screen. Additionally, the Thar Roxx's top models come with a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, while the Jimny has just four speakers. Both vehicles, however, offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

10.25-inch Driver’s Display

Along with the larger touchscreen, the Thar Roxx features a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display that can display Google Maps when paired with Android Auto. In contrast, the Maruti Jimny has an analogue instrument cluster with two dials and a multi-information display (MID) that shows basic details like fuel efficiency and power and torque distribution.

ADAS

The Thar Roxx is well equipped in terms of safety and is equipped with level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), featuring adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and auto-emergency braking. In contrast, the Jimny does not have such ADAS features on offer in the India-spec model.

360-degree Camera

The extended Thar comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, making it easier to manoeuvre through tight spaces, particularly during off-road adventures. In comparison, the Maruti Jimny only has a reversing camera.

Wireless Phone Charger

A wireless phone charger removes the need for cables to charge your smartphone. The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets this feature, but the Jimny does not.

Ventilated Front Seats

The Thar Roxx comes with ventilated front seats, making driving more pleasant, especially during the hot Indian summers. On the other hand, the Jimny lacks this feature.

Powered Driver’s Seat

The Mahindra Thar Roxx offers a powered driver’s seat with 6-way adjustments, allowing you to find your ideal driving position on the easier side. In comparison, the Jimny provides manual controls for adjusting the driver’s seat.

Rear AC Vents

Mahindra has enhanced rear-seat comfort in the 3-door Thar by extending the wheelbase and adding a full bench seat which can seat 3 passengers on it. It also includes rear AC vents to improve comfort for back-seat passengers. On the other hand, the Jimny has a rear seat designed for only two passengers and does not come with rear AC vents.

Electronic Parking Brake

Mahindra has elevated the Thar Roxx’s safety suite with an electronic parking brake and disc brakes on all four wheels on higher-end variants. In contrast, the Jimny features a mechanical handbrake and disc brakes only on the front wheels.

Price

Model Mahindra Thar Roxx Maruti Jimny Prices Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh* Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.79 lakh

*Prices of only the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variants have been revealed. The four-wheel-drive prices will be revealed soon.

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

While the starting prices of both SUVs are similar, the Jimny offers a 4WD setup even in its base variant. In contrast, the Thar Roxx offers a 4WD setup only with the diesel engine in select trims. Notably, the Jimny is not being offered with a diesel powertrain.

Which feature from the Mahindra Thar Roxx do you think would be a great addition to the Maruti Jimny? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

