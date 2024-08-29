Published On Aug 29, 2024 08:01 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Thar Roxx is the first mass-market offroader to get this premium safety feature, which also makes its debut on the Thar nameplate

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has managed to create quite a buzz before and after its launch among new car buyers and enthusiasts alike. Among all the premium features that it comes packing, Mahindra has provided it with level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which is a first for the ‘Thar’ nameplate. It’s also the first time that any mass-market offroader is being provided with this premium safety technology. We recently drove the SUV and got a chance to sample its ADAS tech in the real world and here’s what we make of it:

What We Tried Out

In our limited time with the SUV, we got to experience some of its most useful ADAS features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and lane-departure warning, and traffic sign recognition. Here’s what we think about all the ADAS features we tested:

Adaptive cruise control- Best used on wide and open stretches of roads with less traffic. On regular highways, its reactions feel jerky and the system makes the car brake often (even where you would only let off the throttle and coast), which is annoying. This can also be jarring for cars following you as your brake lights constantly light up.

Traffic-sign Recognition- Although it works well, the traffic signs were often thrown up in quick succession in the driver display, because of which we had it turned off.

Lane-keep assist and lane-departure warning- While it’s a boon on longer journeys, it gets confused on poorly marked or unmarked roads, so it’s best to switch off in those situations.

Auto-emergency braking- Aside from its main task of braking in emergency scenarios, it will also step in for short-braking purposes as and when it seems necessary. This can catch you off guard while overtaking between truckers on highways where gaps for overtakes are not very large.

High-beam assist- It helps switch from high beam to low beam when traffic is detected ahead, so as to avoid blinding the oncoming drivers. During our experience with the Thar Roxx, its high-beam assist feature worked fairly well.

Related: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx: 10 Things We Would Have Liked To See On The New Offroader

Other Safety Tech On Board

Apart from ADAS, the Mahindra Thar Roxx also comes with six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors. It also gets rain-sensing wipers, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine Options

Specification 2-litre Turbo-petrol 2.2-litre Diesel Power Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 370 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD* RWD, 4WD^

*RWD - Rear-wheel-drive, ^4WD - 4-wheel-drive

Also Check Out: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs 3 Door Mahindra Thar: Which Thar Does The CarDekho Instagram Audience Choose?

Price Range And Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Prices of the diesel 4x4 variants are yet to be revealed. The Mahindra SUV squares off against the Force Gurkha 5-door, while being a larger alternative to the Maruti Jimny. Its prices also put it in contention with compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Skoda Kushaq.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price