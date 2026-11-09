Tesla Cybertruck Production Stopped! Makes Way For Autonomous Cybercab!

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While everyone is striving to be the first to build a fully autonomous vehicle, Tesla was already ahead with its vehicles. With the first offering of its Model S, Tesla is now going ahead with introducing fully autonomous vehicles, which don't even require a steering wheel in them!

Let’s take a look at what is currently ongoing in the Tesla world:

Goodbye Cybertruck

The most talked-about Tesla product when it was launched in 2023 was the radical-looking Cybertruck electric pickup. Coming ahead of the fully autonomous vision of Tesla, you might have to grab your Cybertruck the earliest, as Tesla will be dialing down its production for its upcoming other models.

The Cybertruck is an all-electric pickup truck with a stainless steel look, which offers a tri-motor all-wheel drive powertrain and a claimed range of 340 miles. It offers a new yoke steering in the interior with the same minimal design language of Tesla.

The Cybertruck, being a polarising pickup truck, did bring in interest from a lot of people, and we had seen a few examples of it in India as well. As these were private imports from various countries, the Cybertruck never really officially came to India.

Cyber Cab Takes Over!

With the Cybertruck’s production winding down, it is making way for Tesla’s ride-hailing service, Cybercab. The Cybercab has already been in the works in a few cities in the USA, which are Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Orlando and Tampa, and many are actually taking joyrides with it, travelling around and making cool videos as well.

The Cybertruck has no steering wheel, no mirrors and no pedals as well, making it completely dependent on its computer and self-driving software with no human intervention. This makes it a big leap ahead, since many self-dring autonomous vehicles having a backup of normal car features like steering wheels, pedals and ORVMs. The Robotaxi works upon the data which has been studied from years of self-driving cars data.

With the competition such as Waymo, which are using Jaguar electric SUVs heavily modified for autonomous driving, the Tesla Cybercab, in comparison, feels the opposite.

CarDekho Says..

The Cybertruck was already way behind its promises and now it is being axed, it is one of fastest to ever be out of production for an automobile. The hype it created at the unveil was not match upto the numbers projected, which might be one its reasons for low sales.

The Tesla Cybercab has been an important chapter as well for it, and with competition also moving ahead with self-driving cars, which one of them will actually be the top of this rivalry, is yet to be seen.