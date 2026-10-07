Jaguar Is Bringing An Electric Monster To India: Meet The Type 01, Which Has A 720 Km Range And No Rear Windscreen!

Jaguar is bringing its wildest and most controversial car yet to India, with a few units of the new Type 01 electric GT confirmed to arrive in the country next year. It has already divided opinion globally, thanks to the design right from the time it was showcased as a concept in 2024.

From the way its electric powertrain has been engineered to one rather unusual decision at the rear, this is unlike any Jaguar you have seen before.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Jaguar Type 01 before it reaches India.

Jaguar Type 01 Design: This Is Where Things Get Controversial

The Type 01 is easily one of the most controversial Jaguar designs in recent memory.

It is the production version of the Type 00 concept, which was unveiled in 2024 and immediately divided opinion. Jaguar has, rather unusually, stayed remarkably close to that concept for the production car.

It gets an extremely long bonnet, a low roofline, a dramatically upright front end, huge rear haunches and enormous wheels. The traditional Jaguar grille has also disappeared, replaced by the brand’s new Strikethrough design element. And if you’re a Jaguar fan, you’d also have noticed the traditional Jaguar logo is replaced by lettering on the front and rear.

The Type 01 measures 5235 mm in length, with a 3200 mm wheelbase, while its height is just 1400 mm. For perspective, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class measures 5294 mm long, making the Type 01 just 59 mm shorter than the S-Class, despite having a much lower, sportier stance.

And then there is the feature that has probably generated more questions than anything else about this Jaguar.

It Doesn't Have A Rear Windscreen!

Yes, there is no conventional rear windscreen on the Type 01. Instead, Jaguar uses a rear-facing camera that feeds a digital display for the driver.

The decision is partly down to the car’s radical design. The Type 01 has an extremely low roofline and a long, dramatically sloping rear section, making a conventional rear windscreen less useful. So, Jaguar has simply done away with it, allowing the designers to retain the clean, uninterrupted rear design that was one of the defining elements of the Type 00 concept.

So what do you do when you want to see what’s behind? Digital IRVMs! However, the digital IRVM isn't an entirely new idea. We have already seen a similar approach on some Range Rover models, and the concept has now also made its way to newer Tata Motors products such as the Harrier EV and Sierra EV. In these cars too, a digital rear-view system replaces the conventional rear-view mirror's reliance on a clear rear window, giving designers more freedom with the shape of the rear section.

So while the Type 01's rear end may look unusual, Jaguar isn't exactly reinventing the wheel here; it is taking an increasingly familiar piece of technology and using it to make an already controversial design even more distinctive.

The Interior Is Just As Dramatic

The Type 01's cabin is almost as unconventional as its exterior. Instead of going for the familiar luxury-sedan layout, Jaguar has given it a four-seat cabin with a large central tunnel running between the front and rear seats, creating a more lounge-like feel for each occupant.

The dashboard is dominated by a massive 24-inch OLED display, while a separate 7-inch touchscreen sits lower down for additional controls. The cabin also gets a panoramic roof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 5G connectivity and a Meridian audio system.

Convenience and luxury haven't taken a back seat either. The seats get heating, ventilation and massage functions, while Jaguar has also added different cabin ambience settings that can alter the lighting, roof blind and other elements of the interior.

But perhaps the most interesting thing about the Type 01's cabin is how different it feels from the interiors of conventional luxury cars. There is less emphasis on buttons, switches and traditional wood-and-leather opulence, and more on minimalism, technology and the feeling of being inside something genuinely futuristic.

However, the dramatic design does come with a few compromises. The low roofline and relatively small rear glass area mean that rear-seat access and headroom aren't likely to be as generous as those in a conventional luxury sedan. After all, the Type 01 is designed to be a four-seat Grand Tourer, rather than a chauffeur-focused limousine.

Jaguar Type 01: Features And Safety

The Jaguar Type 01 gets a 24-inch OLED display for infotainment and driver information, a 7-inch touchscreen for the AC, panoramic glass roof, heated, ventilated and massaging seats, Meridian sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 5G connectivity, wireless charging and a voice assistant.

Safety features include a 3D 360-degree camera, ADAS suite with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking and traffic-sign recognition. It also gets all-wheel steering, which should make this long Jaguar easier to manoeuvre in tight spaces.

Jaguar Type 01: Drivetrain, Battery Pack And Charging

The Jaguar Type 01 gets a three-motor all-wheel-drive setup, with one motor at the front and two at the rear. It produces a massive 1030 PS and 1365 Nm, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds.

Number of Motors 3 Power 1030 PS Torque 1365 Nm 0-100 kmph 3.2 seconds Battery 120 kWh (118kWh usable) Architecture 850 V DC fast charging Up to 350 kW 10-80% charging ~22 minutes Range added 321 km in 13 minutes Range (WLTP) Up to 720 km

Its 120 kWh battery pack, which shares its underlying technology with the Range Rover Electric and Range Rover Sport Electric, supports an 850 V electrical architecture and DC fast charging at up to 350 kW. Jaguar claims a 10-80 percent charge in around 22 minutes, while 321 km of range can be added in just 13 minutes. The claimed WLTP range stands at up to 720 km.

When Is The Jaguar Type 01 Coming To India? Expected Price And Rivals?

The Jaguar Type 01 is expected to make its India debut around March 2027, with deliveries likely to begin later in the year. Jaguar has confirmed that a few units will come to India, although the exact number is yet to be revealed.

The Type 01 starts at 130,000 Pounds in the UK. Thanks to the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which could reduce import duties on eligible British-built cars, the Type 01 could be priced more competitively in India, potentially in the Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore range.

In India, the Type 01 will rival the Porsche Taycan, while the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is another potential rival. However, the Folgore has not yet made its India debut, although Maserati has already opened its order books. It will also face competition from the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door electric coupe, which is offered overseas.

CarDekho Says…

The Jaguar Type 01 is not trying to be another electric luxury car, and that is precisely what makes it interesting. The design will undoubtedly divide opinion, but underneath all that drama is some seriously impressive engineering. The overall package makes this one of the most outrageous EVs heading to India.

The biggest question, however, will be its price. If the UK-India FTA helps Jaguar bring the Type 01 to India in the Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore range, it could make this radically styled Jaguar a genuinely interesting alternative to the Porsche Taycan and Audi RS e-tron GT. And with a few units already confirmed for India, we won't have to wait too long to see whether the Type 01 looks as controversial on Indian roads as it does on a screen.

What are your opinions about the Jaguar Type 01? Let us know in the comments!