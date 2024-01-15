Modified On Jan 15, 2024 01:37 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch EV

Tata will offer the Punch EV with two battery packs, 25 kWh and 35 kWh, although their claimed range figures are yet to be revealed

Tata to launch the Punch EV on January 17.

Claimed range figures yet to be revealed; up to 400 km likely.

Exterior updates include a long LED DRL strip, fresh alloy wheels and new headlights.

Cabin changes consist of a 2-spoke steering wheel and a revised climate control panel.

Will get dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated seats and six airbags.

Prices could start from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Punch EV is set to be launched on January 17. While the carmaker has already revealed the variant lineup and key features of the all-electric Punch, we have now got exclusive details of its electric powertrain.

What Will Power It?

Tata will provide the Punch EV with two battery pack options, each with its own electric motor, with the specifications as follows:

Both versions of the Punch EV will get a single electric motor, with the larger battery option, understandably, getting more performance. That said, the claimed range figures of both the battery packs are yet to be disclosed. Tata has previously claimed a range of up to 500 km (at least with the larger battery pack), but we expect a figure closer to 400 km from that battery pack.

A Quick Overview Of The Punch EV

For the EV derivative of the micro SUV, Tata has updated its fascia, bringing it more in line with that of the facelifted Nexon EV. It has an elongated LED DRL strip running the width of the front profile, a triangular housing for the headlight setup, and the charging port located at the front where the grille would be for the combustion-engined variants of the Punch.

In profile, the only noticeable change is the fresh set of alloy wheels. At the back, it still has the same LED taillights but with updated elements. A tweaked bumper rounds off the exterior design changes of the Punch EV.

Also Read: Top 7 Updates You Can Expect To See On The Tata Punch Facelift

Cabin And Features On Board

The cabin gets more significant updates, in the form of a new 2-spoke steering wheel featuring the illuminated ‘Tata’ logo, paddle shifters (for battery regeneration), a rotary dial with display for the drive selector, and a touch-enabled climate control panel.

New features on board include a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging and a 360-degree camera. Its safety kit consists of six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Price And Rivals

We believe the Tata Punch EV will have a starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Citroen eC3 while also serving as a premium alternative to the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV, and being an affordable option to the Tata Nexon EV.

Read More on : Punch AMT