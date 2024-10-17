You Can Now Check Out The Tata Punch Camo Edition At Dealerships

Published On Oct 17, 2024 01:01 PM By Dipan for Tata Punch

The Punch Camo Edition gets a new dual-tone colour option and blacked-out alloy wheels at a premium of Rs 15,000 over the corresponding variants

The Tata Punch Camo was recently launched with prices starting from Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available with the Accomplished Plus and Creative Plus variants. Changes include a new colour theme for the body and wheels, new Camo badges on the body and camouflage design on the seats. It has now arrived at some pan-India dealerships and we have got our hands on some of its real-life images, which you can check out below.

Details Of The Model Seen

The Punch Camo Edition is available exclusively in a new Seaweed Green exterior colour with a white roof, which is not available with the regular variants of the Punch.

The fascia is the same as the regular model, with a halogen projector headlights setup, a blacked-out bumper with tri-arrow elements, and front fog lamps. The front bumper has a silver skid plate.

You can notice a ‘Camo’ badging on the front fenders and 15-inch steel wheels with black covers. The higher variants, however, are offered with 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. The ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) are finished in white and integrate the side turn indicators.

The roof is white and features a sunroof and black roof rails.

At the rear, it has a similar design as the regular Punch, with the only differences being the black ‘Punch’ lettering on the tailgate and a silver skid plate on the rear bumper. These details confirm that the displayed model is the Accomplished Plus S variant of the Tata Punch Camo.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Crash Test Results Compared: Bharat NCAP vs Global NCAP

Inside, it has a black theme and the fabric seats have a camouflage design. The inside door handles have a gloss-black finish. It also has a front centre armrest.

In terms of features, it has a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents, and a wireless phone charger. It also has a cooled glovebox, push-button start/stop, puddle lamps and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Its safety features include dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear defogger, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

The Tata Punch Camo Edition gets a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which can also be had with an optional CNG kit. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Fuel Option Petrol Petrol+CNG Power 89 PS 73.5 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm Transmission 5 MT^, 5 AMT* 5 MT

^MT = Manual transmission

*AMT = Automated manual transmission

Also Read: 2024 Nissan Magnite vs Tata Punch: Specifications Comparison

Price and Rivals

Prices of the Tata Punch Camo range from Rs 8.45 lakh to Rs 10.45 lakh. The regular variants of the Punch are priced from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The Tata Punch directly competes with the Hyundai Exter, while also being an alternative to the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Tata Punch AMT