You Can Now Check Out The Nissan Magnite Facelift In Showrooms

Modified On Oct 07, 2024 03:41 PM By Dipan for Nissan Magnite

Along with some subtle design revisions inside and out, the Nissan Magnite facelift also gets some new features as remote engine start and 4-colour ambient lighting

2024 Nissan Magnite arrives at dealerships

The Nissan Magnite has been on sale in India since 2020 and it recently got its first major update in the form of a midlife refresh. The deliveries of the subcompact SUV commenced shortly after its launch and the facelifted Magnite has now reached dealerships. We have got hold of a few images of the new Magnite, and here is everything you can spot in the model on display:

Details Of The Model Seen

2024 Nissan Magnite front

The Nissan Magnite facelift on display features LED headlights, LED DRLs and fog lamps. 16-inch alloy wheels, 360-degree camera setup and turn indicators on the ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors), and a rear wiper can also be spotted. 

Nissan Magnite Facelift gets LED tail lights

The interior has an orange and black dual-tone cabin with an 8-inch touchscreen and auto AC. Soft-touch leatherette materials can be seen on the dashboard, seats and doors. These details suggest that the displayed model is the top-end Tecna Plus variant. 

Nissan Magnite facelift interior

It has features like an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC and a wireless phone charger. A 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned audio system, auto-dimming IRVM (inside rearview mirror), 4-colour ambient lighting, a cooled glovebox, and a wireless phone charger are also included. 

2024 Nissan Magnite interior
Nissan Magnite facelift gets a rear centre armrest

Nissan has equipped the new Magnite with safety tech such as 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also gets hill-start assist, electronic stability control (ESC) and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Also See: Nissan Magnite Facelift Base Variant Explained In 10 Images 

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Powertrain Options

Nissan Magnite facelift

The facelifted Nissan Magnite is being offered with two engine options:

Engine

1-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

72 PS

100 PS

Torque

96 Nm

160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT)

Transmission*

5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

5-speed MT/CVT

*AMT = Automated manual transmission, CVT = Continuously variable transmission

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Rivals

2024 Nissan Magnite gets 16-inch alloy wheels

The Nissan Magnite facelift locks horns with other subcompact SUVs like the Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Maruti Brezza. It can also be considered a rival to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and the Toyota Taisor.

D
Published by
Dipan






