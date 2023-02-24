Modified On Feb 24, 2023 01:09 PM By Shreyash for Citroen C3 EV

The prices of the electric hatchback are expected to be announced soon

The eC3 can be reserved for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

It uses a 29.2kWh battery pack, which offers a range of 320km.

Its electric motor is rated to produce 57PS and 143Nm.

Based on the regular C3 with the same design and features.

Citroen could price it from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Citoren’s first electric offering in India, the eC3, has started reaching dealerships. Customers may also take the test drives of the electric hatchback, depending on availability. Though the prices of the eC3 hatchback are yet to be announced, its bookings have been open for over a month for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

How Does It Look ?

The eC3 looks nearly identical to the regular C3 hatchback crossover, except the EV charging flap on the right front fender. The unit that arrived at the showroom is finished in Zesty Orange with a Polar White roof, same as the unveil spec.

On the inside, the electric hatchback has the same set of amenities as the C3. A 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, as well as a digitised instrument cluster are among the features on offer. The only noticeable difference here is its toggle drive mode selector replacing the gear selector.

The passenger safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

EV Powertrain & Charging Details

The eC3 makes use of a 29.2kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that produces 57PS and 143Nm. It can go from nought to 60kmph in 6.8 seconds, and promises a driving range of 320km (MIDC rated).

The electric hatchback can be charged using following charging options:

15A plug point (From 10 to 100%) 10 hours and 30 minutes DC Fast Charger (From 10 to 80%) 57 minutes

Expected Prices and Rivals

Citroen has not yet disclosed the prices of the eC3 electric hatchback, but we expect them to start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will be offered in just two variants - Live and Feel, with a host of visual personalisations to choose between. It will take on the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV.