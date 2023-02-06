Modified On Feb 06, 2023 04:05 PM By Rohit for Citroen Compact SUV

Although the spy shot shows minor revisions on the dashboard, the three-row model will be largely similar to the C3 hatchback

Three-row C3 spied again, interior caught on camera for the first time.

Citroen to likely offer the three-row C3 in a seven-seater layout.

Similarities with the C3’s cabin are aplenty.

Could get extra features such as auto AC, cruise control and reversing camera.

Expected to get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Launch to happen sometime later in 2023, expected to cost from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen is developing a three-row version of the C3 to compete in the compact SUV space in India. After it was recently spied on in Europe, the SUV has been spotted in India, giving us a glimpse of its interior for the first time as well.

C3's cabin image used for reference

The latest spy shot shows the three-row SUV will get a mildly revised dashboard layout when compared with the C3. That said, the touchscreen unit, with the central AC vents placed below it followed by the climate control switches are in the same positions. Even the instrument cluster housing looks like a direct lift from the Citroen hatchback. While it will be a seven-seater offering, Citroen could offer it with removable seats in the third row as seen on the Renault Triber.

While the three-row SUV will borrow multiple features from the C3, we are expecting it to get some additions such as cruise control, auto AC, rear wiper and washer, and a reversing camera.

Citroen could offer the three-row SUV with the hatchback’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Globally, the same engine is also available in a different tune producing 130PS, which might make its way to the upcoming India-spec model. Expect it to get both manual and automatic transmission options.

The three-row C3 will go on sale here sometime later in 2023 while having a similar price range as the entry-level variants of compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Skoda Kushaq, with its prices kicking off from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

