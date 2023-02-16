Published On Feb 16, 2023 05:27 PM By Shreyash for Citroen C3 EV

The eC3's base-spec Live trim is expected to be available for fleet customers

Citroen eC3 houses a 29.2kWh battery pack, claims a range of 320km.

Its electric motor is rated at 57PS and 143Nm.

While the fleet-specific eC3 has the same specifications, top speed will be limited to 80kmph.

It is offered in two variants: Live and Feel.

The eC3 is expected to launch soon.

Citroen recently debuted the eC3 electric hatchback and disclosed nearly all details save the prices. Bookings are open with the market launch expected by early next week. A recent RTO document has indicated that the eC3 will also be marketed to fleet customers.

According to the document, the maximum speed for fleet units would be limited to 80kmph, although the electric hatchback is capable of a top speed of 107kmph. The speed limiter seems common to the segment as the Tata Tigor X-Pres T EV is another fleet-oriented EV that is electronically limited to a top speed of 80kmph. We also expect that the base-trim of the eC3 will be available to fleet customers.

What does it offer?

Available in two trims , the eC3 boasts a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, a digital instrument cluster, keyless entry, and a height-adjustable driver seat. Most of these features are missing from the base variant of the eC3 and that’s the one expected to be offered to fleet owners.

Powertrain Details

The Citroen eC3 features a 29.2kWh battery pack, powering an electric motor which makes 57PS and 143Nm. It accelerates from 0 to 60 kmph in 6.8 seconds and offers a driving range of 320km (MIDC rated).

The electric hatchback has multiple charging options and the two key ones are – a 15A plug point and a DC fast charger. The respective charging times are mentioned below

15A plug point (From 10 to 100%) 10 hours and 30 minutes DC Fast Charger (From 10 to 80%) 57 minutes

Expected Launch & Prices

Citroen eC3 is expected to go on sale by the end of February, and could be priced from Rs 11 lakh (onwards). The eC3 will battle the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV.

We also anticipate the eC3’s fleet version to go on sale alongside the regular version, competing with the Tata Tigor EV X-Pres-T.