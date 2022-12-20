Modified On Dec 20, 2022 04:45 PM By Rohit for MG Hector

The roll-out took place exactly four years after the first Hector went into production

MG is expected to launch the facelifted Hector in January 2023.

The 2023 model gets new headlight setup, larger grille and ADAS.

To feature a completely redesigned cabin with a new 14-inch touchscreen.

To get the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre diesel engines as the current model.

Will remain on sale alongside the existing Hector; could have a price tag of Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Motor India has rolled out the 1,00,000th unit of the Hector from its manufacturing plant at Halol in Gujarat, recently. Coincidentally, it was on the same day, i.e., on December 19, four years ago that the carmaker had started production of the Hector at its India plant. We believe the 1,00,000th unit rolled out from its assembly line is the facelifted model of the SUV.

What Confirms That It’s The Facelifted Model?

Although the carmaker ensured to keep the SUV’s updated design concealed with celebratory decorations on its front end, eagle-eyed petrol heads have noticed the minute details. These include the revised dual LED headlight housings, a chunkier chrome-studded grille (as seen in a previous teaser image) and a tweaked front bumper housing the advanced driver-assistance systems’ (ADAS) radar.

More Dope On New Hector

Other design upgrades on the facelifted Hector include sleeker LED DRLs, red strip connecting the taillights with lighting element, and ‘Hector’ and ‘ADAS’ badging on the tailgate. Its cabin has been redone completely as well and now features a dual-tone theme for the new dashboard layout and upholstery to make it even more upmarket.

Features on board the 2023 Hector will include a digital driver’s display, a large 14-inch touchscreen system (the existing model gets a 10.4-inch unit), a panoramic sunroof and multi-colour ambient lighting. Its safety kit will see a boost with the inclusion of ADAS while the SUV will continue to offer six airbags, a 360-degree camera and electronic stability control (ESC).

Power Units On Offer

The MG SUV will continue to be equipped with the same engine options as the existing model. A 48-volt mild-hybrid system is on offer with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (143PS and 250Nm). It will be mated to either an eight-speed CVT or a six-speed manual gearbox. The 2-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, will churn out 170PS and 350Nm, but it will only be offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

Launch, Prices And Rivals

We are expecting the carmaker to launch the facelifted Hector SUV in January 2023 in a single fully loaded variant as suggested by a recent online document. It could have a sticker price of Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom) and will co-exist with the current Hector. The MG SUV fends off competition from the likes of the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700 and Jeep Compass.

