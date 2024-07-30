Modified On Jul 30, 2024 01:14 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

The car design process involves several stages, starting with ideation and design, moving through clay modelling, and culminating in the finalisation of the design.

Have you ever wondered how the design process of a car begins and progresses to its final production form? There are several stages involved, including the refinement of the idea and design. We recently had the opportunity to explore this process firsthand when Tata invited us to their design centre in the UK. There, we were shown how the design process for the Curvv started and how it has evolved into its final production form.

How It Begins?

As demonstrated in the video, everything begins with ideation, which includes deciding on the body style and shape you want to design.

The next step involves creating design sketches using both hand-drawn sketches and those drawn on computers. Multiple sketches are produced until the design is refined.

Design Models

The finalised sketches are then transformed into 2D and 3D models, providing a more realistic picture of how the car will look.

It also shows how the car will look in various paint shades and how different surfaces will reflect light.

Virtual Reality

The design models are then analysed using virtual reality. This allows designers to experience the car in a more immersive way and to explore its interior.

This also provides insight into the car's ergonomics, including the seating position, steering wheel placement, and overall visibility.

Clay Models

After all this, the concept takes physical form with the creation of clay models. Initially, small-scale clay models are made to assess whether the design works as intended. To create these clay models, a wooden base structure is used, with clay moulded around it.

These clay models are primarily created using machines and 3D mapping, which saves considerable time and effort. However, the final touches and surface detailing are applied by hand.

After several iterations and refinements, life-size clay models are prepared, providing an accurate representation of how the car will look. These models are then painted and presented for final design approval.

More About Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv will be one of the first mass-market SUV coupes in India. Along with its coupe design, the Curvv draws inspiration from other Tata models, such as the facelifted Nexon and the Harrier/Safari. While Tata has yet to reveal the interior of the Curvv, it is likely to share similarities with the Tata Nexon’s interior.

The Curvv will likely be loaded with amenities like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate. The safety features expected on the Tata Curvv are six airbags, a 360-degree camera wirth blind view monitoring, and a level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

What’s Under The Hood?

The Tata Curvv will likely debut the new 1.2-litre T-GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol engine, and it will also get the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon:

Engine 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 125 PS 115 PS Torque 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected) 6-speed MT, DCT (expected)

DCT: Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

The petrol variants of the Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) are likely to get the option of both 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed DCT. Some reports also suggest that the Curvv diesel could also get the option of a DCT automatic transmission.

The Curvv will also be available in an all-electric iteration. Though Tata hasn’t yet disclosed any information about the battery pack and electric motor of the Curvv EV, it is expected to be offered with two battery pack options and it will offer a claimed range of over 500 km.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Curvv is expected to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the Citroen Basalt, while also being a stylish alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Skoda Kushaq.

The Curvv EV on other hand is expected to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the MG ZS EV, and upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

