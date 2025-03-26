Tata Curvv Base vs Top Variant Compared In 10 Images

While the Smart variant is looks decently equipped from outside, it misses out on many comfort and convenience features provided on the Accomplished Plus A variant

The Tata Curvv is the most recent offering by the carmaker which like its other cars comes with a lot of modern-day features. The SUV-coupe is available in four main variants: Smart, Pure Plus, Creative, and Accomplished. We’ve now got our hands on some real-life images of the Curvv’s Smart variant, and here’s a detailed look at how the entry-level trim compares to the fully-loaded Accomplished Plus A trim.

Front

Both the base and top variants of the Tata Curvv feature vertically-stacked LED headlights and LED DRLs. However, the DRLs on the top-spec Accomplished Plus A variant are connected via a light bar.

The grille and bumper of the Curvv’s top variant comes with silver embellishments, which is missing on the Smart trim. The top variant also gets a silver skid plate which is missing on the base variant.

Side

In profile, while the base-spec variant features 15-inch steel wheels without covers, the top-spec variant is equipped with bigger 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that look elegant and premium.

However, both variants come with flush-type door handles, black body cladding, black outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), and the ‘Curvv’ lettering on the front doors.

Rear

Similar to the LED DRLs, the tail lights on the base-spec Curvv Smart aren’t linked by a light bar, unlike the top-spec Accomplished Plus A variant.

The base variant also misses out on a silver skid plate on the rear bumper, which is provided in the top variant that gives added contrast to its rear design.

Interior

While the exterior of the base variant looked a bit premium thanks to the inclusion of all-LED lights and flush door handles, the interior looks barebones and basic.

The base-spec Curvv Smart features an all-black cabin with a semi-digital driver’s display, but no touchscreen. On the other hand, the top-spec Accomplished Plus A variant has a premium dual-tone black and red interior, a fully-digital driver’s display and a floating touchscreen.

The Smart variant gets a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. In comparison, the Accomplished Plus A trim features a more robust 4-spoke steering wheel that matches the cabin’s dual-tone theme and includes buttons for audio and cruise control.

The base-spec Curvv comes with fabric seat upholstery, while the fully-loaded variant upgrades to leatherette seats, offering an upmarket look and feel.

Other Features And Safety

The feature suite of the Smart variant is not very extensive and in addition to the semi-digital driver’s display, it gets manual AC, all four power windows, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. The top-spec variant, on the other hand, is loaded with amenities such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.

The base-spec Curvv comes equipped with 6 airbags, reverse parking sensors, and hill-hold assist. The Accomplished Plus A variant, however, adds a 360-degree camera, disc brakes on all wheels, and an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite for enhanced safety in the SUV-coupe.

Powertrain Options

The Tata Curvv comes with two turbo-petrol and one diesel engine options, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine Option 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT*

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

The base-spec Smart variant offers the 120 PS turbo-petrol and 118 PS diesel engine options, both paired with a manual transmission. In contrast, the top-spec Accomplished Plus A variant comes with a more powerful 125 PS TGDi turbo-petrol engine and the same diesel option, offering both manual and automatic transmission choices.

Price And Rivals

The base-spec Smart variant of the Tata Curvv is priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 11.50 lakh. Prices of the Accomplished Plus A variant range between Rs 17.67 lakh and Rs 19.20 lakh. The Tata Curvv is a direct competitor to the Citroen Basalt, but it also locks horns with compact SUVs including the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq and Honda Elevate.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

