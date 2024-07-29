Tata Nexon EV Long Range vs Tata Punch EV Long Range: Real World Performance Test

Published On Jul 29, 2024 06:55 PM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV LR (long range) comes with a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack, while the Punch EV LR gets a 35 kWh battery pack

If you are in the market for an electric SUV, particularly from Tata, there are two popular options: Tata Nexon EV and Tata Punch EV. The long range variants of both of these electric cars offer a claimed range of more than 400 km, with Nexon EV offering higher range due to its larger battery pack over the Punch EV. Let’s see how they fare against each other in terms of real world performance.

Before we head on to the results, let’s have a look at their specifications:

Tata Nexon EV LR Tata Punch EV LR Battery Pack 40.5 kWh 35 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC) 465 km 421 km Power 143 PS 122 PS Torque 215 Nm 190 Nm

The Nexon EV LR here comes with a more powerful electric motor, making 21 PS more power and 25 Nm higher torque than the Punch EV.

Acceleration Test

Tests Tata Nexon EV LR Tata Punch EV LR 0-100 kmph 8.75 seconds 9.05 seconds Kickdown (20-80 kmph) 5.09 seconds 4.94 seconds Quarter Mile 16.58 seconds at 138.11kmph 16.74 seconds at 132.24kmph

In the 0-100 kmph sprint, the Tata Nexon LR was quicker than the Tata Punch EV LR, but the difference was just 0.3 seconds. In fact, during the kickdown from 20 kmph to 80 kmph, the Tata Punch EV was ahead of the Nexon EV by a negligible 0.13 seconds. Tata’s electric micro SUV also put up a close fight against the Nexon EV in the quarter-mile race, although the Nexon finished with a slightly higher speed.

Braking Test

Tests Tata Nexon EV LR Tata Punch EV LR (Wet) 100-0 kmph 40.87 metres 44.66 metres 80-0 kmph 25.56 metres 27.52 metres

When coming to a stop from 100 kmph, the Tata Nexon EV covered almost 4 metres less distance than the Tata Punch EV. This difference decreased to 2 metres when braking from 80 kmph to 0 kmph; however, the Nexon EV was still quicker to come to a complete stop. The Nexon EV LR features 215/60 tyres with 16-inch alloy wheels, while the Punch EV has 190-section tyres and the same 16-inch alloy wheels as the Nexon EV.

Final Takeaway

Though the Tata Punch EV LR comes with a less powerful electric motor than that of the Nexon EV, it still gives a close fight to the Nexon EV in acceleration tests. When it comes to braking, the Punch EV was tested in wet road conditions which might have affected the braking performance of the Punch EV.

Disclaimer: The real world performance may vary depending on driver, road conditions, vehicles’s health, and weather conditions.

Prices

Tata Nexon EV LR Tata Punch EV LR Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Tata Nexon EV’s long range variant starts at 16.99 lakh, which is Rs 1.5 lakh more than the top-spec Empowered long range variant of the Punch EV.

The Nexon EV can be regarded as the rival to the Mahindra XUV400 EV, while the Punch EV takes on the Citroen eC3.

