Tata Motors Appoints Vicky Kaushal As Its Brand Ambassador, Tata Curvv To Become The Official Car Of IPL 2025

Being the official car of IPL 2025, the Tata Curvv will be awarded to the “Player Of The Tournament” at the end of the season

A fresh iteration of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is going to commence from March 22. Before the popular cricket tournament begins, Tata Motors, the title sponsor of the league has made two important announcements. It has appointed Bollywood actor Vicky Kashal as the brand ambassador for its passenger and eclectic offerings, and it has also named the Tata Curvv as the official car of the tournament. Notably, it was the Tata Punch EV that was the official car of the 2024 iteration of IPL.

This means that the Tata Curvv will be awarded to the cricketer who takes home the “Player Of The Tournament” title. That said, let us take a look at everything the official IPL 2025 car has to offer:

Exterior Design Of Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv is a SUV-coupe and as a result, looks different from its traditional SUV rivals in its segment. The standout bit is the sloping roofline, which gives it the SUV-coupe look. Adding to the modern look are the flush door handles and the sporty alloy rims with a petal-like shape in them. Chunky gloss black body cladding gives it a rugged look.

The fascia features connected LED DRLs, below which is a Harrier-like grille and LED headlights mounted in a triangular housing. Even at the rear, you can find a full-width LED light bar and a chunky bumper with skid plate.

Interior And Features Of Tata Curvv

Step inside the Tata Curvv and you’ll notice that the dashboard layout is very similar to the Tata Nexon. It isn’t a bad thing in particular as the dashboard design is modern and looks the part. The main difference is that the Curvv features a 4-spoke steering wheel from the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari.

Features onboard the Tata Curvv include a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. The Curvv safety kit comprises six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Options Of Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv gets two petrol and one diesel engine choice, technical specifications of which are given below:

Specification 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT- Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Who Are Its Rivals?

Tata Curvv can be considered an SUV-coupe alternative to compact SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Honda Elevate.