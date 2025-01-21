Kia Syros Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of Its February Launch

The Kia Syros will be launched on February 1 and deliveries will commence in Mid-February

The Kia Syros was showcased to the public for the first time at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. That said, you can now check the premium sub-4m SUV at your nearest Kia dealerships, where it has arrived ahead of its launch on February 1, 2025. We got hold of some images of the Kia Syros from our dealership sources and here is everything we could spot in the displayed model.

What Could Be Spotted?

The displayed model comes in a Frost Blue hue in which the car has been showcased by the carmaker since its debut. While amenities like LED headlights, turn indicators on outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and LED tail lights can be spotted, 360-degree camera and radar housing for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) cannot be spotted.

The tailgate features a ‘T-GDi’ badge, denoting that the Syros on display comes with a turbo-petrol engine. Inside, we can also spot a 6-speed manual transmission.

A panoramic display that features a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a similar-sized driver’s display can be seen, but the 5-inch screen for digital AC controls seems to be missing. That said, the AC controls have been provided as physical buttons under the front centre AC vents.

Inside, the Syros comes with a dual-tone blue and grey cabin theme with leatherette seat upholstery. Moreover, buttons for ventilated seats can be found on the doors and the rear windows get retractable sunshades. However, a wireless phone charger and auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM) are missing.

All of these things tell us that the showcased model is the HTX variant with a turbo-petrol engine, mated with a manual transmission. Notably, this is the top-spec variant if you want a turbo-petrol and manual combination. However, the Syros is also available in HTX Plus and HTX Plus (O) trims, which sit above the HTX variant in the lineup, but only come with a dual-clutch automatic (DCT) gearbox with the turbo-petrol option.

Kia Syros: Powertrain Options

The Kia Syros borrows a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Kia Sonet. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Kia Syros: Expected Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to be priced from Rs 9.70 lakh to Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will rival the likes of other sub-4m SUVs like Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It will also lock horns with some compact SUVs including the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate.

