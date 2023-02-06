Modified On Feb 06, 2023 10:21 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta

While models like Creta and Seltos could take some months to arrive, Taigun is readily available in most cities

The compact SUV segment is one of the most popular in the country right now. With models ranging from segment leaders like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos to new hybrid arrivals like Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder, customers have a lot of options to choose from. Let us see how long the waiting periods these cars have in 20 major Indian cities:

Waiting Periods City Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Volkswagen Taigun Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Hyryder MG Astor New Delhi 5 months 2 to 3 months 2-3 weeks 2 months 4 months No waiting Bengaluru 6 to 9 months 8 to 9.5 months No waiting 1 month 3 to 4 months 3 months Mumbai 3 months 5 months No waiting 4 to 5 months 2 to 3 months 2 months Hyderabad 2 to 3 months No waiting 1 month 1 month 4 months 2 months Pune 4 to 6 months 2 to 3 months 2 weeks 1 to 1.5 months 4 months 4 to 6 months Chennai 3 months 1 to 2 months 1 week 3 months 4 months No waiting Jaipur 3.5 to 4 months 3 to 4 months 2-3 weeks 4 to 4.5 months 4 months 3 months Ahmedabad 2.5 to 3 months 2 to 3 months No waiting 5 months 3 to 4 months 1 to 1.5 months Gurugram 2 months 2 to 3 months 1 month 5 to 5.5 months 4 months 2 to 3 months Lucknow 2 to 4 months 3 to 4 months 1 month 5.5 to 6 months 3 months 2 months Kolkata 3.5 to 4 months 7 months No waiting 3 to 4 months 3 months 2 months Thane 3 months 2 to 3 months No waiting 3.5 to 5 months 4 months 2 to 3 months Surat 3 months 3 months 1 week 4 to 6 months 3 to 4 months 1 to 2 months Ghaziabad 2 to 4 months 2 to 3 months 1 week 5 to 6 months 3.5 to 4 months 2 months Chandigarh 4.5 months 3 months 1 month 6 months 4.5 months 1 to 2 months Coimbatore 3 months 3 to 4 months 1 month 1 week 3 to 3.5 months 4 to 5 months Patna 3 months 3 to 4 months 1 to 2 months 5 months 3 months 1 month Faridabad 2 to 4 months 3 months No waiting 6.5 to 7 months 4 months 2 months Indore 4.5 to 5 months 3 months 1 month 3.5 to 4 months 3 to 4 months 1 month Noida 3 months 3 to 4 months 1 month 6 months 3 to 4 months 1 week

Takeaways

With the exception of the Maruti Grand Vitara, buyers in Bengaluru have to endure the longest waiting periods to get a new compact SUV.

Hyundai Creta has an average waiting period of three to four months in most cities, but in Bengaluru, its wait time can go up to nine months.

The Kia Seltos also has a similar average wait time of around three months. While buyers can get their Seltos delivered in no time in Hyderabad, its waiting period can go over nine months in Bengaluru.

Volkswagen Taigun is one of the most readily available cars in this segment with no waiting period in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Thane and Faridabad.

Average wait time for the Maruti Grand Vitara is four months and the highest is seven months in Faridabad. The hybrid SUV has its lowest wait time of half a month in Coimbatore.

In most cities, the Toyota Hyryder’s wait time is around four months, similar to its Maruti sibling.

MG Astor has its lowest waiting period of half a month in Noida and longest one of up to six months in Pune. In most other cities, you only have to wait for two months.

Waiting period data for Skoda Kushaq and Nissan Kicks is not yet available.

Related: Toyota Innova Hycross Waiting Period In Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, And Other Top Cities

The exact waiting period can vary depending on the colour, powertrain and variant of your choosing.

Read More on : Creta on road price