Waiting Period For Compact SUVs Can Go Over 9 Months

Modified On Feb 06, 2023 10:21 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta

While models like Creta and Seltos could take some months to arrive, Taigun is readily available in most cities

The compact SUV segment is one of the most popular in the country right now. With models ranging from segment leaders like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos to new hybrid arrivals like Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder, customers have a lot of options to choose from. Let us see how long the waiting periods these cars have in 20 major Indian cities:

Waiting Periods

City

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Volkswagen Taigun

Maruti Grand Vitara

Toyota Hyryder

MG Astor

New Delhi

5 months

2 to 3 months

2-3 weeks

2 months

4 months

No waiting

Bengaluru

6 to 9 months

8 to 9.5 months

No waiting

1 month

3 to 4 months

3 months

Mumbai

3 months

5 months

No waiting

4 to 5 months

2 to 3 months

2 months

Hyderabad

2 to 3 months

No waiting

1 month

1 month

4 months

2 months

Pune

4 to 6 months

2 to 3 months

2 weeks

1 to 1.5 months

4 months

4 to 6 months

Chennai

3 months

1 to 2 months

1 week

3 months

4 months

No waiting

Jaipur

3.5 to 4 months

3 to 4 months

2-3 weeks

4 to 4.5 months

4 months

3 months

Ahmedabad

2.5 to 3 months

2 to 3 months

No waiting

5 months

3 to 4 months

1 to 1.5 months

Gurugram

2 months

2 to 3 months

1 month

5 to 5.5 months

4 months

2 to 3 months

Lucknow

2 to 4 months

3 to 4 months

1 month

5.5 to 6 months

3 months

2 months

Kolkata

3.5 to 4 months

7 months

No waiting

3 to 4 months

3 months

2 months

Thane

3 months

2 to 3 months

No waiting

3.5 to 5 months

4 months

2 to 3 months

Surat

3 months

3 months

1 week

4 to 6 months

3 to 4 months

1 to 2 months

Ghaziabad

2 to 4 months

2 to 3 months

1 week

5 to 6 months

3.5 to 4 months

2 months

Chandigarh

4.5 months

3 months

1 month

6 months

4.5 months

1 to 2 months

Coimbatore

3 months

3 to 4 months

1 month

1 week

3 to 3.5 months

4 to 5 months

Patna

3 months

3 to 4 months

1 to 2 months

5 months

3 months

1 month

Faridabad

2 to 4 months

3 months

No waiting

6.5 to 7 months

4 months

2 months

Indore

4.5 to 5 months

3 months

1 month

3.5 to 4 months

3 to 4 months

1 month

Noida

3 months

3 to 4 months

1 month

6 months

3 to 4 months

1 week

Takeaways

  • With the exception of the Maruti Grand Vitara, buyers in Bengaluru have to endure the longest waiting periods to get a new compact SUV. 

Hyundai Creta

  • Hyundai Creta has an average waiting period of three to four months in most cities, but in Bengaluru, its wait time can go up to nine months.

Kia Seltos

  • The Kia Seltos also has a similar average wait time of around three months. While buyers can get their Seltos delivered in no time in Hyderabad, its waiting period can go over nine months in Bengaluru.

Volkswagen Taigun

  • Volkswagen Taigun is one of the most readily available cars in this segment with no waiting period in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Thane and Faridabad.

Maruti Grand Vitara

  • Average wait time for the Maruti Grand Vitara is four months and the highest is seven months in Faridabad. The hybrid SUV has its lowest wait time of half a month in Coimbatore.

Toyota Hyryder

  • In most cities, the Toyota Hyryder’s wait time is around four months, similar to its Maruti sibling.

MG Astor

  • MG Astor has its lowest waiting period of half a month in Noida and longest one of up to six months in Pune. In most other cities, you only have to wait for two months.

The exact waiting period can vary depending on the colour, powertrain and variant of your choosing.

