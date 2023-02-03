Modified On Feb 03, 2023 09:38 AM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

On an average, the wait time for the new generation MPV is around three to four months

The Toyota Innova Hycross made its market debut towards the end of 2022 and customer deliveries have recently begun. The new generation of the Toyota MPV is more premium than before, bigger, packed with tech and now comes with a strong hybrid powertrain option too. There’s a lot to desire about the new Innova Hycross and if you’re planning to buy one now, or only just put your name down for one here’s how long you’ll have to wait for delivery in these cities::

City Waiting period Delhi 3-4 months Bengaluru 4 months Mumbai 3 months Hyderabad 4-4.5 months Pune 4 months Chennai 3 months Jaipur 4 months Ahmedabad 3 months Gurugram 3-4 months Lucknow 3 months Kolkata 3-4 months Thane 3-4 months Surat 3 months Ghaziabad 2.5-3.5 months Chandigarh 4 months Coimbatore 3 months Patna 3 months Faridabad 3-4 months Indore 3 months Noida 3-4 months

On average, most of the cities observe a waiting period of around 3-4 months. The shortest waiting period can be seen in Ghaziabad while you might have to wait the longest in Hyderabad. We expect the feature-loaded hybrid variants to command a higher waiting period.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross vs Midsize SUVs: Price Talk

The Hycross gets a 2-litre petrol engine that can be opted with a hybridization system. The strong-hybrid combo claims to deliver up to 21.1kmpl which should offer the MPV a driving range of over 1000 kilometres in a single full tank.

The Hycross retails from Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom). For those who still fancy the old-school Innova, especially the diesel, Toyota has reintroduced the Crysta with just that. It’s offered in four variants still, but only with a manual transmission and the bookings for it are now open.

Read More on : Innova Hycross Automatic