Toyota Innova Hycross Waiting Period In Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, And Other Top Cities

Modified On Feb 03, 2023 09:38 AM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

On an average, the wait time for the new generation MPV is around three to four months

Toyota Innova Hycross

The Toyota Innova Hycross made its market debut towards the end of 2022 and customer deliveries have recently begun. The new generation of the Toyota MPV is more premium than before, bigger, packed with tech and now comes with a strong hybrid powertrain option too. There’s a lot to desire about the new Innova Hycross and if you’re planning to buy one now, or only just put your name down for one here’s how long you’ll have to wait for delivery in these cities:: 

City

Waiting period

Delhi

3-4 months

Bengaluru

4 months

Mumbai

3 months

Hyderabad

4-4.5 months

Pune

4 months

Chennai

3 months

Jaipur

4 months

Ahmedabad

3 months

Gurugram

3-4 months

Lucknow

3 months

Kolkata

3-4 months

Thane

3-4 months

Surat

3 months

Ghaziabad

2.5-3.5 months

Chandigarh

4 months

Coimbatore

3 months

Patna

3 months

Faridabad

3-4 months

Indore

3 months

Noida

3-4 months

On average, most of the cities observe a waiting period of around 3-4 months. The shortest waiting period can be seen in Ghaziabad while you might have to wait the longest in Hyderabad. We expect the feature-loaded hybrid variants to command a higher waiting period. 

Toyota Innova Hycross

The Hycross gets a 2-litre petrol engine that can be opted with a hybridization system. The strong-hybrid combo claims to deliver up to 21.1kmpl which should offer the MPV a driving range of over 1000 kilometres in a single full tank. 

Toyota Innova Hycross

The Hycross retails from Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom). For those who still fancy the old-school Innova, especially the diesel, Toyota has reintroduced the Crysta with just that. It’s offered in four variants still, but only with a manual transmission and the bookings for it are now open. 

