Modified On Feb 16, 2021 10:33 AM By Tarun for Volkswagen Polo

This edition makes Volkswagen’s new turbo-petrol engine more affordable for buyers

The Turbo Edition gets cosmetic upgrades such as gloss black spoiler, ORVM caps, Turbo badging, and exclusive seat covers.

Automatic AC added from the top-spec variants.

Polo Turbo Edition retails at Rs 6.99 lakh and the Vento for Rs 8.69 lakh.

With this, the Polo powered by the 1.0-litre turbo engine is affordable by Rs 1.35 lakh and Vento by Rs 40,000.

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine on Polo and Vento is rated at 110PS and 175Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Volkswagen has introduced Polo And Vento TSI Turbo Edition based on the Comfortline variant. The Polo Turbo Edition is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh and the Vento at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). VW offers the Polo in four variants: Trendline, Comfortline, Highline Plus and GT Line. Before the introduction of the Turbo Edition, the 1.0-lite turbo-petrol engine was available exclusively with Highline Plus and GT Line. The Vento is available in four variants: Trendline, Comfortline, Highline, and Highline Plus.

The turbo-petrol engine with the Polo now starts nearly Rs 1.35 lakh cheaper (compared to the Rs 8.34 lakh Highline Plus). That also makes Polo the most affordable turbo-petrol car in India, sharing the stage with Nissan Magnite. As for the Vento, the Turbo Edition is now the base variant, making it Rs 40,000 cheaper (compared to the Rs 9.09 lakh Trendline).

The Turbo Edition gets minor cosmetic upgrades and a feature addition. There’s a new glossy black spoiler, black ORVM caps, the Turbo badge and exclusive seat covers. It has borrowed the 15-inch alloy wheels from its donor variant which are different and a size smaller than the top-spec variants. There’s no new feature onboard except for the auto-AC compared to the Comfortline variant.

Existing features of the Comfortline variant include a flat-bottom steering wheel, dual front airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, a bluetooth-enabled music system, central locking, height adjustable driver’s seat and power windows for all four doors.

Importantly, the Polo Turbo Edition gets a 1.0-litre (110PS/175Nm) turbo-petrol engine with the Turbo variants mated to a 6-speed manual. While Vento gets this engine as standard, the Polo is additionally offered with a less powerful 1.0-litre MPI engine (76PS/95Nm). Additionally, both the cars are also offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic in higher variants.

The prices of Polo start from Rs 6.01 lakh to Rs 9.92 lakh, while the Vento retails from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 13.68 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Currently, Volkswagen has two more products on sale, including the T-Roc and Tiguan AllSpace. Soon, it is going to introduce the Taigun compact SUV which will rival the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

