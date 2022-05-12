Modified On May 12, 2022 04:12 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Virtus

The new compact sedan from Volkswagen will go on sale on June 9

Volkswagen is accepting orders for the Virtus.

The sedan's series production is already underway.

To be provided with two turbo-petrol engine options: a 1-litre unit and a 1.5-litre mill.

Expected to be priced from Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onward.

Volkswagen has revealed all there is to know about the Virtus, save for its price, which will be announced on June 9. Now, ahead of its launch, the sedan has been dispatched to dealers across the country by the German marque.

The sedan is provided with LED headlights, a signature VW grille, chrome detailing along the bonnet line and bumper, and fog lamps. In profile, it gets blacked ORVM caps on select trims and 16-inch alloy wheels.

At the rear, Volkswagen’s new compact sedan bears similarities with the Jetta. It gets smoked finish for the LED taillights and a chunky chrome strip running across the matte black bumper. The GT trims, on the other hand, get plenty of blacked elements including alloy wheels and roof, as well as red brake callipers.

The Virtus comes with a clean and simple dashboard layout. It gets a silver trim running the width of the dashboard which comes in a red finish if you pick the sedan’s Wild Cherry Red shade. Volkswagen has equipped the sedan with a 10-inch touchscreen system, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, a digital driver's display, and wireless phone charging.

Also Read: VW Taigun Gets More Fuel-efficient And Safer With Latest Update

Passenger safety is taken care of by up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Volkswagen will be offering the sedan with the following petrol engine options:

Engine 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Power 115PS 150PS Torque 178Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

Related: Volkswagen Virtus Review | The Perfect Sedan?

We expect the carmaker to price the Virtus from Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onward. It will take on the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and Maruti Ciaz.