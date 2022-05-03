Published On May 03, 2022 12:13 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Taigun

The compact SUV is now offered with idle start-stop and TPMS as standard

TPMS and auto idle start-stop now available from the Comfortline variant.

The 1-litre TSI variants are now slightly more fuel efficient, thanks to the addition of the auto start-stop feature.

The Cherry Red inserts for the GT trim’s cabin is now exclusive to the Cherry Red exterior shade. All the other colours get gloss silver inserts.

Cost of compact SUV has been hiked by up to Rs 60,000.

Now priced from Rs 11.40 lakh to Rs 18.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Volkswagen has updated the Taigun’s list of equipment and the compact SUV now comes with tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and auto idle start-stop feature as standard across all variants. While TPMS was available earlier from the Topline variant, the auto start-stop was exclusive to the GT trim. As a result, the German marque has subsequently hiked the SUV’s asking price.

Here are the new variant-wise prices:

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Comfortline MT Rs 11 lakh Rs 11.40 lakh Rs 40,000 Highline MT Rs 13 lakh Rs 13.40 lakh Rs 40,000 Highline AT Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 14.80 lakh Rs 40,000 Topline MT Rs 15 lakh Rs 15.40 lakh Rs 40,000 Topline AT Rs 16.40 lakh Rs 16.90 lakh Rs 50,000 GT MT Rs 15.40 lakh Rs 15.80 lakh Rs 40,000 GT Plus DSG Rs 18 lakh Rs 18.60 lakh Rs 60,000

Most variants are now costlier by Rs 40,000. The Topline AT and GT Plus DSG variants have gotten costlier by Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively.

Furthermore, unlike before, the Cherry Red inserts for the GT variants are now exclusive to the Cherry Red exterior colour only. All the other shades (of the GT grade) get Gloss Grey inserts.

With the addition of auto idle start-stop, the 1-litre TSI variants are also marginally more fuel-efficient than earlier. The 1-litre manual variants now offer 19.20kmpl (+1.1kmpl) and the AT variants offer 17.23kmpl (+0.79kmpl).

The Taigun is offered with 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options, paired to a standard 6-speed manual. There is the option of a 6-speed AT with the 1-litre motor and a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch auto) with the 1.5-litre on offer as well.

The SUV’s expansive list of features includes automatic LED headlamps, an electric sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch fully digital instrument cluster, paddle shifters, ventilated front seats, up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, hill start-assist, and electronic stability control.

The VW Taigun rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

