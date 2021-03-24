Volkswagen’s First Big Launch For 2021 Will Be The Tiguan Facelift

Modified On Mar 24, 2021 07:24 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Tiguan 2021

The five-seater diesel-powered Tiguan mid-size SUV was discontinued last year due to the emission norms

Volkswagen has confirmed the launch of the 2021 Tiguan facelift, which is expected to be unveiled in April.

The updated SUV will get a new engine, cosmetic upgrades, and additional features.

Its 2.0-litre diesel engine will be replaced by a 190PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that will be paired to a 7-speed DSG.

It could feature a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, and connected car technology.

Expected to be priced from Rs 28 lakh, rivalling the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross.

Volkswagen is set to launch the 2021 Tiguan in India, probably by May 2021. The five-seater SUV was on sale till last year before being discontinued due to the emission norms. The carmaker will now launch its mid-life updated model with a petrol engine option.

The 2021 Tiguan facelift will see cosmetic upgrades as well as additional features. The biggest change will be under the hood, with a new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, replacing the earlier 2.0-litre diesel unit

Its engine, which is borrowed from the bigger Tiguan Allspace, is rated at 190PS and 320Nm. It will come paired to a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic) as standard. The Tiguan is also expected to get the 4Motion (AWD) drivetrain as standard.

The updated Tiguan gets new LED headlamps and tail lamps, redesigned front and rear bumpers, a chrome-inscribed Tiguan badging on the boot, and the new Volkswagen logo. Inside the cabin, it will get a new three-spoke steering wheel, touch-based AC controls, and a new digital instrument cluster. It could also get a wireless charging pad and connected car technology.

Existing features such as three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, seven airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, powered driver’s seat, and the tyre pressure monitoring (TPMS) should be carried forward.

The updated Tiguan is expected to be priced from Rs 28 lakh onwards. It will directly rival the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV which is set to be launched next month. Alongside, Volkswagen has confirmed it will bring in the second batch of the T-Roc and the three-row Tiguan Allspace. The manufacturer is also gearing up for the launch of the Creta-rivaling Taigun compact SUV, which will be launched soon after its Skoda counterpart, the Kushaq.