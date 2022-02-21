Modified On Feb 21, 2022 10:05 AM By Sonny for Volkswagen Vento 2021

The new sedan is slated to be revealed on March 8

Top-down teaser showcases sporty front end and new LED headlamps.

It also features a bootlip spoiler highlighting the top variant’s sporty design.

It will share its mechanicals with the Skoda Slavia, also based on the MQB A0IN platform.

Engine options will be the 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol units, both with manual and automatic transmissions.

The Vento’s replacement is likely to launch later this year, with prices starting at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Volkswagen Vento sedan in India is about to get its long overdue replacement. While it has been spied a few times, we now have our first official teaser for the all-new model. It is expected to be called the ‘Virtus’.

The teaser gives us a top-down view of the upcoming Volkswagen sedan while revealing a few design details such as the light signature for the LED headlamps, bolder grille, and a chunkier front bumper. It also features a small boot lip spoiler, highlighting the model’s sporty design. This could be the sedan’s priciest variant and appears to sport the GT badging on the grille.

The Vento-successor will share its mechanicals with the Skoda Slavia, which is based on the VW Group’s heavily localised MQB A0IN platform. As a result, it will be bigger and is likely to offer a more premium interior. However, both cars are expected to be visually distinctive, as seen with the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Volkswagen will offer it with the same turbo-petrol engines as the Taigun: 115PS 1-litre TSI and 150PS 1.5-litre TSI. Both would be offered with a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic for the smaller engine, and the 7-speed DSG for the larger engine. The 1.5-litre TSI also features cylinder deactivation technology for increased fuel efficiency.

In terms of features, expect the new Vento’s replacement to have a lot in common with the Skoda Slavia and the Taigun. That would include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, a digital driver’s display, and ventilated front seats. In terms of safety features, the new sedan (Virtus) is likely to offer up to six airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX, and front and rear parking sensors.

Also read: Skoda Slavia vs Rivals: Specifications Compared

The official unveil for the new sedan is slated for March 8 with the launch later this year. Once Skoda announces the prices for the Slavia, we’ll have a good idea of its pricing as well. It is expected to carry a notable premium over the Vento and cost between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, the updated Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and its Skoda cousin.