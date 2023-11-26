Volkswagen Tiguan Off-road Experience: A Change Of Opinion

Published On Nov 26, 2023 08:01 AM By Ansh for Volkswagen Tiguan

The Volkswagen Tiguan is a practical family car that also plants a smile on your face through fast or twisty roads. Today, though, we see how it does when the roads end!

Off-roading with an SUV is always fun. It is a thrilling experience, where you not only get to see what the car can do, but also test your own abilities to control and handle the unfamiliar conditions. Recently, I got the opportunity to take the Volkswagen Tiguan to an off-road track, and to be honest, I was sceptical about its off-roading capabilities.

At the off-road experience set up by Volkswagen, I was first briefed about the track, and once I had seen what was waiting for me, I jumped into a car with an expert for a test run. Going over a steep climb to see the hill hold assist in action, then going over small bumps to see the work of its suspension setup, driving it through bigger hurdles and ending with checking its water wading capacity. I experienced all of that while sitting on the passenger seat.

As soon as the test run was over, I got the chance to sit behind the steering wheel, and do the whole course myself. And yes, I was excited. Because the Tiguan had surprised me with its abilities even without being at the wheel. From a premium family car like the Tiguan, I had only expected some soft roading abilities - enough to drive through some slush going up to your farmhouse, perhaps, but not a lot more. But the Tiguan changed this opinion quickly.

Half the time during the off-road course, one of the wheels of the Tiguan was in the air, and traction control made sure that the power gets distributed accordingly. It also does showcase a split personality. The engine that makes the Tiguan feel like a rocket on the highway, smoothly delivers low-rev performance to get out of obstacles. And the same suspension that delivers sharp cornering control and impressive driving dynamics, also keeps the car steady when the off-road track changes levels sharply.

After completing the course, and testing the Tiguan’s water wading capacity first-hand, I had a different opinion about this car. I used to think that the Tiguan was just another upmarket crossover calling itself an SUV, with all the bells and whistles money could buy. But having experienced its off-roading capabilities, I realised it is also a rugged and powerful vehicle, for those who want more than just features and comfort from their SUV. No doubt, it is still a road-biassed car and not an outright off-roader but the Tiguan is ready to deal with more than just rough roads.

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 7-speed DCT Power 190 PS Torque 320 Nm Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

