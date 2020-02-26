Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Launch Date Revealed

Published On Feb 26, 2020 11:38 AM By Dhruv.A for Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

It’s powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine that will power several premium India-spec Skoda and VW cars in the coming days

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace will launch on March 18.

Expected to launch in a single, fully-loaded variant.

It has the edge in terms of length, wheelbase, and height over the standard Tiguan.

Features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof.

The single 2.0-litre petrol engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG and an AWD system.

That shiny seven-seat SUV that was parked at the Volkswagen stall at Auto Expo 2020 is set to launch in India on March 18. The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is expected to be initially available in just a single fully-loaded variant.

The Skoda Kodiaq ’s sibling features typical Volkswagen design elements on the outside. It gets LED fitments for headlamps, DRLs, fog lamps, and tail lamps. From the sides, it’s evident that it’s longer than the standard Tiguan because it is, by 215mm. It’s also 2mm taller and boasts a 110mm longer wheelbase, at 2,787mm.

(Pictured: International-spec Tiguan AllSpace LHD)

On the inside, the VW Tiguan AllSpace gets a familiar dashboard with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, leather seats, and a panoramic sunroof. The big highlight is the additional third row, which gets its own AC vents and charging ports. If you fold up the second and the third row, it frees up 1,775 litres of luggage space.

Hauling all that mass will be a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that delivers 190PS and 320Nm. Yes, there will be no diesel option but the transmission will be the same 7-speed DSG unit. It ties the engine with an AWD system that has multiple drive modes.

The flagship VW in India will be equipped with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, a reverse parking camera, and electronic stability control among a buffet of safety features. Volkswagen will be offering four years of warranty as well as roadside assistance with the SUV.

It will compete against the likes of Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq, Honda CR-V, Toyota Fortuner, and the upcoming MG Gloster.

