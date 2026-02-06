Volkswagen Tayron R-Line vs Tiguan R-Line: Key Specifications Compared

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is all set to be launched later in February in India. You can think of it as a 3-row, 7-seater version of the Tiguan R-Line that is already on sale in our market. Given how similar the two are, we thought of comparing the most important details of both SUVs to help you pick the right one. Here’s a look:

Dimensions

Dimensions 2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Difference Length 4,792 mm 4,539 mm + 253 mm Width 1,866 mm 1,859 mm + 7 mm Height 1,665 mm 1,656 (without roof rails) + 9 mm Wheelbase 2,789 mm 2,680 mm + 109 mm Boot Space 345 litres / 850 litres (with third row down) 652 litres + 198 litres

The Tayron R-Line’s additional length and longer wheelbase over the Tiguan R-Line is obvious considering it is a 3-row, 7-seater offering.

That said, it is just marginally wider and taller than its 5-seater alternative.

Another advantage that a buyer gets due to the bigger dimensions is that of extra luggage space in the boot (with the third row folded down) that should help in packing better for weekend getaways.

Good To Know: Volkswagen says the Tayron R-Line’s boot space can be expanded up to 1,905 litres with the second and third rows folded down. The same figure stands at 1,650 litres for the Tiguan R-Line when its second row is not used and folded down.

Colour Options

While the Tayron R-Line will be offered in seven exterior paint options, the Tiguan R-Line is available in only five:

2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Nightshade Blue Nightshade Blue Ultraviolet Persimmon Red Grenadilla Black Grenadilla Black Dolphin Grey Oryx White Oryx White Cipressino Green Cipressino Green – Oyster Silver –

Both the SUVs share four colourways, including Nightshade Blue and Cipressino Green. You can take a look at our colour options explained story to choose the SUV in a shade that best fits your taste and personality. We have even covered the Tayron R-Line in 25 detailed real-life images to help you get a proper look at the new Volkswagen SUV.

Features

Features 2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Auto-LED headlights with cornering function ✅ ✅ Alloy wheels 19-inch dual-tone 19-inch dual-tone Roof rails Silver-finished Silver-finished LED tail lights ✅ ✅ Upholstery Leatherette Fabric Seating layout 7-seater 5-seater Ambient lighting 30-colour 30-colour Extendable underthigh support ✅ ✅ Automatic climate control 3-zone 3-zone Heated front seats with massage function ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ❌ Panoramic sunroof ✅ ✅ Power-adjustable front seats 12-way ❌ Digital driver’s display 10.25-inches 10.25-inches Powered tailgate ✅ ❌ Dual wireless smartphone chargers ✅ ✅ Heads-up display ✅ ✅ Touchscreen infotainment system 15-inches 15-inches Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ Sound system 11 speakers (Harman Kardon-branded) 8 speakers Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 9 9 360-degree camera ✅ ❌ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat mounts ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Level-2 ADAS* ✅ ✅

Common amenities on both the Volkswagen SUVs include a big 15-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a triple-zone climate control, a heads-up display, nine airbags, and Level-2 ADAS.

*ADAS - advanced driver assistance systems

Although both SUVs are neck and neck when it comes to creature comforts, the Tayron R-Line does have an edge over the Tiguan R-Line. It gets an extra row of seats, 12-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, a powered tailgate, and even a 360-degree camera.

We have also compared how the Tayron R-Line compares with the Skoda Kodiaq to help you pick the right SUV for your needs.

What We Think: 1) It’s good to see that Volkswagen has given the Tayron R-Line some extra features in the form of an 11-speaker setup and 12-way power-adjustable front seats to make it a more premium offering than the Tiguan R-Line despite technically being its 3-row version. 2) However, we would have been happier had Volkswagen equipped the Tiguan R-Line with some useful amenities such as ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and even a powered tailgate, all of which are par for the course in an SUV at this price point.

Powertrain

Both the Volkswagen SUVs come with the same powertrain option, the technical specifications of which are as follows:

Specification 2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain AWD^

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AWD - all-wheel-drivetrain

Prices

2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Price (ex-showroom) Rs 48 lakh onwards (expected) Rs 45.73 lakh

Like the Tiguan R-Line, the Tayron R-Line will also be offered in a single top-spec variant. Given that the 3-row SUV will be assembled in India, we expect it to be priced aggressively and that will put it in close quarters of the Tiguan R-Line.

CarDekho Says…

One thing is very straightforward here: whichever way you go, you won’t be wrong given that both the SUVs are essentially the same cars underneath as well as inside and out. Having said that, it makes sense to spend the extra and go for the Tayron R-Line due to the added practicality and features it packs over the Tiguan R-Line. As both the models share the same powertrain, we expect them to drive and handle in a similar fashion as well, making that experience almost identical.