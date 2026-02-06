All
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line vs Tiguan R-Line: Key Specifications Compared

    Both the Volkswagen SUVs share most of the features and even the powertrain setup, but the Tayron R-Line does have some unique touches up its sleeve!

    Published On Feb 06, 2026 01:15 PM By Rohit

    56 Views
    Tayron R Line vs Tiguan R Line

    The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is all set to be launched later in February in India. You can think of it as a 3-row, 7-seater version of the Tiguan R-Line that is already on sale in our market. Given how similar the two are, we thought of comparing the most important details of both SUVs to help you pick the right one. Here’s a look:

    Dimensions

    2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Difference

    Length

    4,792 mm

    4,539 mm

    + 253 mm

    Width

    1,866 mm

    1,859 mm

    + 7 mm

    Height

    1,665 mm

    1,656 (without roof rails)

    + 9 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,789 mm

    2,680 mm

    + 109 mm

    Boot Space

    345 litres / 850 litres (with third row down)

    652 litres

    + 198 litres
    •  The Tayron R-Line’s additional length and longer wheelbase over the Tiguan R-Line is obvious considering it is a 3-row, 7-seater offering.

    Volkswagen Tayron R Line Side
    2025 Volkswagen R-Line front

    • That said, it is just marginally wider and taller than its 5-seater alternative.

    • Another advantage that a buyer gets due to the bigger dimensions is that of extra luggage space in the boot (with the third row folded down) that should help in packing better for weekend getaways.

    Good To Know:

    Volkswagen says the Tayron R-Line’s boot space can be expanded up to 1,905 litres with the second and third rows folded down. The same figure stands at 1,650 litres for the Tiguan R-Line when its second row is not used and folded down.

    Colour Options

    While the Tayron R-Line will be offered in seven exterior paint options, the Tiguan R-Line is available in only five:

    2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Nightshade Blue

    Nightshade Blue

    Ultraviolet

    Persimmon Red

    Grenadilla Black

    Grenadilla Black

    Dolphin Grey

    Oryx White

    Oryx White

    Cipressino Green

    Cipressino Green

    Oyster Silver

    Both the SUVs share four colourways, including Nightshade Blue and Cipressino Green. You can take a look at our colour options explained story to choose the SUV in a shade that best fits your taste and personality. We have even covered the Tayron R-Line in 25 detailed real-life images to help you get a proper look at the new Volkswagen SUV.

    2025 Volkswagen R-Line front

    Features

    2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Auto-LED headlights with cornering function

    Alloy wheels

    19-inch dual-tone

    19-inch dual-tone

    Roof rails

    Silver-finished

    Silver-finished

    LED tail lights

    Upholstery

    Leatherette

    Fabric

    Seating layout

    7-seater

    5-seater

    Ambient lighting

    30-colour

    30-colour

    Extendable underthigh support

    Automatic climate control

    3-zone

    3-zone

    Heated front seats with massage function

    Ventilated front seats

    Panoramic sunroof

    Power-adjustable front seats

    12-way

    Digital driver’s display

    10.25-inches

    10.25-inches

    Powered tailgate

    Dual wireless smartphone chargers

    Heads-up display

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    15-inches

    15-inches

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Sound system

    11 speakers (Harman Kardon-branded)

    8 speakers

    Connected car tech

    Airbags

    9

    9

    360-degree camera

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    ISOFIX child seat mounts

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Level-2 ADAS*

    *ADAS - advanced driver assistance systems

    • Common amenities on both the Volkswagen SUVs include a big 15-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a triple-zone climate control, a heads-up display, nine airbags, and Level-2 ADAS.

    Volkswagen Tayron R Line dashboard
    2025 Volkswagen R-Line dashboard

    • Although both SUVs are neck and neck when it comes to creature comforts, the Tayron R-Line does have an edge over the Tiguan R-Line. It gets an extra row of seats, 12-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, a powered tailgate, and even a 360-degree camera.

    • We have also compared how the Tayron R-Line compares with the Skoda Kodiaq to help you pick the right SUV for your needs.

    What We Think:

    1) It’s good to see that Volkswagen has given the Tayron R-Line some extra features in the form of an 11-speaker setup and 12-way power-adjustable front seats to make it a more premium offering than the Tiguan R-Line despite technically being its 3-row version.

    2) However, we would have been happier had Volkswagen equipped the Tiguan R-Line with some useful amenities such as ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and even a powered tailgate, all of which are par for the course in an SUV at this price point.

    Powertrain

    Both the Volkswagen SUVs come with the same powertrain option, the technical specifications of which are as follows:

    Specification

    2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

    Power

    204 PS

    Torque

    320 Nm

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT*

    Drivetrain

    AWD^

    *DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

    ^AWD - all-wheel-drivetrain

    Prices

     

    2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 48 lakh onwards (expected)

    Rs 45.73 lakh

    Like the Tiguan R-Line, the Tayron R-Line will also be offered in a single top-spec variant. Given that the 3-row SUV will be assembled in India, we expect it to be priced aggressively and that will put it in close quarters of the Tiguan R-Line.

    Volkswagen Tayron R Line driving

    CarDekho Says…

    One thing is very straightforward here: whichever way you go, you won’t be wrong given that both the SUVs are essentially the same cars underneath as well as inside and out. Having said that, it makes sense to spend the extra and go for the Tayron R-Line due to the added practicality and features it packs over the Tiguan R-Line. As both the models share the same powertrain, we expect them to drive and handle in a similar fashion as well, making that experience almost identical.

