Crashes with animals can sometimes be unavoidable, but we have some tips to help you reduce the chances of such a dangerous accident

In a hair-raising incident, a nilgai broke through the windshield of a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza while it was crossing a road in Uttar Pradesh. The animal died of its injuries after struggling to extricate itself, but the only occupant of the SUV managed to escape with minor injuries. The video below may be distressing to some readers, so please watch it at your own discretion.

Reportedly, the Vitara Brezza’s owner was returning home in the evening when a nilgai jumped in front of his SUV and crashed through the windshield. The driver managed to bring the SUV to a stop and get out, but the animal was stuck and had likely suffered major injuries. It later died while still stuck, and was removed by forest department officials with the help of locals.

This accident highlights the bigger problem of shrinking wildlife habitats that have forced animals to find food in urban areas and agricultural land. A large animal such as the nilgai can cause extensive damage to a car and seriously injure its occupants in a collision. But a little mindfulness can go a long way to reduce such accidents and keep you safe on the road.

Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind when driving through an area with animal crossings:

Observe the signs: The forest department usually puts up sign boards on stretches of road where animals are known to cross. Drive carefully through such places and keep an eye on the area surrounding the road. Be especially careful around curves. Slow down: Don’t exceed the speed limit on narrow country roads where there could be stray or wild animals crossing. Drive at a reasonable speed at which you’ll be able to brake and avoid an accident (with an animal or other vehicles). Be vigilant at dusk and dawn: Animals are most active around sunrise and sunset, so turn on your headlights well in advance and watch out for animals at the sides of the roads. Be extra careful at night: In the dark, your headlights might not light up the periphery of the road well enough. This will prevent you from seeing the edges of the road properly, and you’ll need to adjust your speed accordingly. Avoid using high beams: It might seem counterintuitive to use less powerful lights while trying to avoid a night-time accident, but low beams have two advantages: They usually won’t dazzle oncoming motorists, and they often have a wider spread than high beams and may light up the road edges better. Don’t use the horn: You might instinctively honk the horn if an animal suddenly appears in your headlights. But instead of goading the animal to get out of your way, the horn is more likely to cause a panic. Instead, it’s better to brake and try to get the animal away from the road, if possible. Avoid swerving suddenly: Instinctively, you might try to avoid a collision by braking hard and turning the steering wheel, but such a move can cause you to lose control of the vehicle. Instead, brake hard and try to slow the car down in a straight line. Stay on the asphalt: Don’t try to go off-road to avoid a crash with an animal. The edges of roads can be unpredictable in the absence of shoulders, so concentrate your efforts on controlling the speed of the car and progressively slowing it down in an emergency.

If you do get into an accident with an animal, try to bring the car to a complete stop and pull over at the shoulder. Turn your hazard lights on, and if you or any of your passengers are not injured, check your surroundings and safely exit your vehicle to assess the damage. Otherwise call the police immediately for assistance.

On roads around forest, wildlife has first right of way. Please drive carefully !! pic.twitter.com/LXUm8eJNrm — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 27, 2022

If the animal is deceased, you can seek the help of passers-by or locals to move it away from the flow of traffic to the side of the road. If the animal isn’t dead but gravely injured, call the police, who will contact and inform the local forest department to deal with the situation. If the animal is relatively small with non-life-threatening injuries, it may be possible to find a local vet for its treatment.

Although this particular accident occurred on country roads, stray animals can be equally hazardous in urban areas and on highways. We hope that future legislation emphasises the animals’ safety and helps to reduce their number on public roads.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has a four-star Global NCAP safety rating under its belt. Its safety equipment includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts and rear parking sensors. The subcompact SUV will soon be replaced with a new-generation model that could be offered with more safety features such as side and curtain airbags and an electronic stability programme as seen on the facelifted Baleno.

