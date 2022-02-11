Published On Feb 11, 2022 08:58 PM By CarDekho

You can get a ride in the all-electric Nano in Bengaluru where it’s run by fleet operator Sainik Pod

Ratan Tata has added a new electric vehicle (EV) to his garage, and it’s a special, custom-built Nano. It’s made by Electrodrive Powertrain Solutions, also called Electra EV, a Pune-based company that provides EV powertrain solutions to businesses (including Tata Motors).

Petrol-powered Nano for representation

This Nano seems largely identical to the now-discontinued entry-level hatchback that was “India’s most affordable car.” It likely began life as a regular, petrol-powered Tata Nano, but it’s been modified with a 72-volt electronic system that’s related to the pre-facelift Tata Tigor EV. The electric sedan had a 213km range from its 21.5kWh battery, but the smaller Nano likely has a shorter range.

Electra EV has been around since 2017 as a solutions provider for EV powertrain development and manufacturing. It has a production facility in Coimbatore, where it manufactures lithium-ion battery packs, electric motors, and electronic control systems.

Although Ratan Tata’s electric Nano is privately owned, you can get a ride in one of these compact EVs in Bengaluru. A fleet operator called Sainik Pod has started an app-based ‘Sit and Go’ ride-hailing service that even allows you to hail down a vacant cab if you spot one. Sainik Pod is run by ex-servicemen from the Indian military, and it also provides electric cars to other businesses as sustainable fleet and service vehicles.

It’s unlikely that the Nano EV will ever be available to regular EV buyers as “India’s most affordable electric car.” Besides, Tata already provides the Tigor EV at the entry-level with a more advanced Ziptron powertrain. Its 26kWh battery pack delivers a significantly better ARAI-tested range of up to 306km, and the 75PS/170km electric motor is good for a 0-60kmph time of 5.7 seconds.

In its own way, the electric Nano is making public transportation and business operations more sustainable in India. But if you’d like to see a plusher, similarly compact version of the electric hatchback in the EV market, let us know in the comments.