Modified On Feb 21, 2022 07:45 PM By CarDekho for Tata Harrier

It’s a widebody digital concept with functional aerodynamics and racing wheels and tyres

The Tata Harrier stands out amongst its rivals with its lofty driving position and family-friendly soft suspension. But a new render from Vishnu Suresh from Zephyr Designz on Instagram is a different take on the Tata SUV – as a ground-hugging rally-spec widebody SUV. Watch it in action in the video below:

The widebody Harrier is heavily modified with a new ‘airbag’ air suspension that can lower or raise the SUV at the touch of a button. It has massive black Rotiform alloy wheels shod with racing tyres, and you can even spot its much larger brake discs and callipers. Beefy fender flares with air vents seem necessary for such an extreme modification, and a glossy Nardo Grey body wrap makes the entire modification job look factory-fresh.

At the front, the blacked-out headlamps and DRLs look sinister, and the roof rack has LED lights to help when off-roading. The front bumper is modified with a new air dam and splitter for better aerodynamics. Aero cues are at the rear, too – the bumper has a seemingly functional diffuser.

The taillights feature L-shaped LED lighting elements that blend seamlessly with the new LED light strip that connects the two taillights. These lights have a cool animation that you can see at the start of the video.

We aren’t sure of any changes under the bonnet, but the stock Harrier comes with a 2-litre diesel engine. It produces 170PS and 350Nm, and can be paired with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

This Tata Harrier’s extreme makeover would be impractical and extremely expensive to perform in real life. But as digital artwork, the low-riding Harrier has our heart. How did you like this concept? Let us know in the comments which SUV you’d like to see get a track-spec makeover.

Read More on : Tata Harrier diesel