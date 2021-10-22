Published On Oct 22, 2021 05:07 PM By Sonny for Nissan Magnite

It will be positioned above the one-from-base XL trim, with a host of useful features on offer

Information about a new Magnite variant has leaked online ahead of its official launch.

The Magnite XV Executive variant will be positioned between the XL and XV trims.

It will add features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rearview camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Compared to the XV, it will miss out on the digital instrument cluster, LED fog lamps, and a better infotainment system.

Will likely command a premium of around Rs 35,000 over the Magnite XL, which starts from Rs 6.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Information has leaked online that the Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV will soon get a new trim called XV Executive. It will be positioned between the XL and XV trims, offering a bunch of features over and above the former.

According to the leak, the Nissan Magnite XV Executive will be equipped (over and above the XL) with a dealer-fitted 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rearview camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. It will also get 16-inch alloy wheels, a 60:40-split folding rear seat, Android Auto connectivity, and a rear armrest with cupholders.

That said, compared to the Magnite XV, the new trim will miss out on a factory-fitted 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch TFT for the digital instrument cluster, and LED front fog lamps.

The price gap between the Magnite XL and XV is up to Rs 58,000. Ideally, we believe the XV Executive should not command a premium of more than Rs 35,000 for the extras on offer, and it could be offered with all powertrain options as the XL and XV.

Here are the estimated prices of these variants:

Variant Petrol MT Turbo-petrol MT Turbo-petrol CVT Magnite XL Rs 6.47 lakh Rs 7.62 lakh Rs 8.51 lakh Magnite XV Executive (expected) Rs 6.82 lakh Rs 7.97 lakh Rs 8.86 lakh Magnite XV Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 8.20 lakh Rs 9.09 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Nissan offers the Magnite with the choice of two petrol engines: 1-litre (72PS/96Nm) and a 1-litre turbo-petrol (100PS/160Nm). Both get a standard 5-speed manual, and the latter also gets an optional CVT automatic.

The Nissan Magnite is priced from Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 10.15 lakh. It takes on the Renault Kiger, Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

