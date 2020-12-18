2020 Nissan Magnite XL: Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?
Modified On Dec 19, 2020 12:02 PM By Dhruv for Nissan Magnite
Does the XL variant of the Magnite have what it takes to be the budget turbo-petrol SUV of your choice?
While everyone was blown away by the sub-Rs 5 lakh pricing of the Magnite, the real interesting variant is the XL. It is the base variant for those looking to go for the turbo-petrol engine and also for the automatic variant. So does it have what it takes, to not only become the best budget turbo-petrol SUV, but also the most affordable automatic SUV in the segment? We find out.
But before that, take a look at your engine options in detail in the table below:
|
Engine
|
1.0-litre naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol
|
1.0-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol
|
1.0-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol
|
Max Power
|
72PS @ 6250rom
|
100PS @ 5000rpm
|
100PS @ 5000rpm
|
Peak Torque
|
96Nm @ 3500rpm
|
160Nm @ 2800-3600 rpm
|
152Nm @ 2200-4400 rpm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT
|
CVT
|
Price (XL)
|
Rs 5.99 lakh*
|
Rs 6.99 lakh*
|
Rs 7.89 lakh*
|
Price difference from XE variant
|
Rs 1 lakh
|
NA
|
NA
* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi.
Now let’s take a look at what the one-above-base XL variant of the Magnite offers in terms of features:
Summary: This is the go-to variant for those looking to bring home a budget SUV with all the basics and a tad more.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Safety
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Highlight Features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
Features only on Turbo models
|
|
|
|
Important features carried over from base XE variant
|
|
|
|
|
|
What it misses compared to the next ‘XV’ variant
|
|
|
|
|
Verdict
A Rs 1 lakh premium over the base XE variant doesn’t sound all that good for the feature additions but the Turbo and CVT variants are well priced here. They also get features that no other car in this segment with this powertrain configuration offers. The turbo variants are especially loaded with a bunch of additional safety and convenience features. The music system is a six-speaker unit which means if you don’t expect too much out of the car, you won’t be required to spend any additional money equipping it with aftermarket accessories. If you are looking to spend more and want a better-specced variant, take a look at the XV variant here.
Nissan Magnite Automatic
