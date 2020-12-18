2020 Nissan Magnite XL: Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

Modified On Dec 19, 2020 12:02 PM By Dhruv for Nissan Magnite

Does the XL variant of the Magnite have what it takes to be the budget turbo-petrol SUV of your choice?

While everyone was blown away by the sub-Rs 5 lakh pricing of the Magnite, the real interesting variant is the XL. It is the base variant for those looking to go for the turbo-petrol engine and also for the automatic variant. So does it have what it takes, to not only become the best budget turbo-petrol SUV, but also the most affordable automatic SUV in the segment? We find out.

But before that, take a look at your engine options in detail in the table below:

Engine 1.0-litre naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol 1.0-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol 1.0-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol Max Power 72PS @ 6250rom 100PS @ 5000rpm 100PS @ 5000rpm Peak Torque 96Nm @ 3500rpm 160Nm @ 2800-3600 rpm 152Nm @ 2200-4400 rpm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT CVT Price (XL) Rs 5.99 lakh* Rs 6.99 lakh* Rs 7.89 lakh* Price difference from XE variant Rs 1 lakh NA NA

* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi.

Now let’s take a look at what the one-above-base XL variant of the Magnite offers in terms of features:

Summary: This is the go-to variant for those looking to bring home a budget SUV with all the basics and a tad more.

Exterior Interior Safety Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Highlight Features Dual-tone covers for 16-inch steel wheels

Body coloured ORVMs

Side indicators on ORVMs Silver inside door handles Speed-sensing door locks

Impact sensing door unlock Remote keyless

Push button start/stop (CVT only)

Auto climate control

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs 2 DIN audio system with MP3, Aux and Bluetooth support

4 speakers

2 tweeters Others Silver skid plate on front and rear bumpers

Chrome door handles (CVT only) Anti-theft alarm

Centre locking driver side switch Outside temperature

Driver side window auto up/down with anti-pinch display

entry

I-Key (hands free, on CVT models only) 2.4A USB charging port

Audio and phone controls on steering Features only on Turbo models 2 rear seat armrest cupholders and mobile holder

60:40 split rear seats

Rear parcel tray ISOFIX child seat anchors

Hill Start Assist

Traction Control System

Hydraulic Brake Assist

Vehicle Dynamics Control Hill Start Assist indicator

Foot rest (CVT only) Important features carried over from base XE variant Halogen headlamps with manual levelizer

Chrome on front grille

16-in steel wheels

Body-coloured bumpers

Body-coloured door handles

50 kg functional roof rails 1-litre bottle holder on all doors

2 x 1 litre bottles holders in centre console

Mobile and wallet storage in centre console

Front and rear adjustable headrests Dual front airbags

3-point seat belts with pretensioner & load limiter for driver and passenger

2 three-point seat belts for rear passengers

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger LED instrument cluster with 3.5-inch LCD

Gear shift indicator

All four power windows

Tilt-adjustable steering Nil What it misses compared to the next ‘XV’ variant LED front fog lamps

LED DRLs

Chrome outside door handles

16 inch diamond-cut alloy wheels Matt chrome finished Audio system bezel ISOFIX points (across all variants) Driver seat height adjust

Seat back pockets

2 rear seat armrest cup holders (for all variants)

60:40 split rear seat (for all variants)

7-inch TFT screen instrument cluster with controls on steering wheel

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Push button start/stop 8-inch touchscreen

Rear view camera with guidelines

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Verdict

A Rs 1 lakh premium over the base XE variant doesn’t sound all that good for the feature additions but the Turbo and CVT variants are well priced here. They also get features that no other car in this segment with this powertrain configuration offers. The turbo variants are especially loaded with a bunch of additional safety and convenience features. The music system is a six-speaker unit which means if you don’t expect too much out of the car, you won’t be required to spend any additional money equipping it with aftermarket accessories. If you are looking to spend more and want a better-specced variant, take a look at the XV variant here.

