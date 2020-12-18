  • Login / Register
2020 Nissan Magnite XL: Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

Modified On Dec 19, 2020 12:02 PM By Dhruv for Nissan Magnite

Does the XL variant of the Magnite have what it takes to be the budget turbo-petrol SUV of your choice?

While everyone was blown away by the sub-Rs 5 lakh pricing of the Magnite, the real interesting variant is the XL. It is the base variant for those looking to go for the turbo-petrol engine and also for the automatic variant. So does it have what it takes, to not only become the best budget turbo-petrol SUV, but also the most affordable automatic SUV in the segment? We find out.

But before that, take a look at your engine options in detail in the table below: 

Engine

1.0-litre naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol

1.0-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol

1.0-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol

Max Power

72PS @ 6250rom

100PS @ 5000rpm

100PS @ 5000rpm

Peak Torque

96Nm @ 3500rpm

160Nm @ 2800-3600 rpm

152Nm @ 2200-4400 rpm

Transmission

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

CVT

Price (XL)

Rs 5.99 lakh*

Rs 6.99 lakh*

Rs 7.89 lakh*

Price difference from XE variant

Rs 1 lakh

NA

NA

* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi.

Now let’s take a look at what the one-above-base XL variant of the Magnite offers in terms of features:

Summary: This is the go-to variant for those looking to bring home a budget SUV with all the basics and a tad more.

 

Exterior

Interior

Safety

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Highlight Features

  • Dual-tone covers for 16-inch steel wheels

  • Body coloured ORVMs

  • Side indicators on ORVMs

  • Silver inside door handles

  • Speed-sensing door locks

  • Impact sensing door unlock

  • Remote keyless 

  • Push button start/stop (CVT only)

  • Auto climate control

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • 2 DIN audio system with MP3, Aux and Bluetooth support

  • 4 speakers

  • 2 tweeters

Others

  • Silver skid plate on front and rear bumpers

  • Chrome door handles (CVT only)

  

  • Anti-theft alarm

  • Centre locking driver side switch

  • Outside temperature

  • Driver side window auto up/down with anti-pinch display

  • entry

  • I-Key (hands free, on CVT models only)

  • 2.4A USB charging port

  • Audio and phone controls on steering

Features only on Turbo models

  

  • 2 rear seat armrest cupholders and mobile holder

  • 60:40 split rear seats

  • Rear parcel tray

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Hill Start Assist

  • Traction Control System

  • Hydraulic Brake Assist

  • Vehicle Dynamics Control

  • Hill Start Assist indicator

  • Foot rest (CVT only)

  

Important features carried over from base XE variant

  • Halogen headlamps with manual levelizer

  • Chrome on front grille

  • 16-in steel wheels

  • Body-coloured bumpers

  • Body-coloured door handles

  • 50 kg functional roof rails

  • 1-litre bottle holder on all doors

  • 2 x 1 litre bottles holders in centre console

  • Mobile and wallet storage in centre console

  • Front and rear adjustable headrests

  • Dual front airbags

  • 3-point seat belts with pretensioner & load limiter for driver and passenger

  • 2 three-point seat belts for rear passengers

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear defogger

  • LED instrument cluster with 3.5-inch LCD 

  • Gear shift indicator

  • All four power windows

  • Tilt-adjustable steering

  • Nil

What it misses compared to the next ‘XV’ variant

  • LED front fog lamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Chrome outside door handles

  • 16 inch diamond-cut alloy wheels 

  • Matt chrome finished Audio system bezel

  • ISOFIX points (across all variants) 

  • Driver seat height adjust

  • Seat back pockets

  • 2 rear seat armrest cup holders (for all variants)

  • 60:40 split rear seat (for all variants)

  • 7-inch TFT screen instrument cluster with controls on steering wheel

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Push button start/stop

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Rear view camera with guidelines

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Verdict

A Rs 1 lakh premium over the base XE variant doesn’t sound all that good for the feature additions but the Turbo and CVT variants are well priced here. They also get features that no other car in this segment with this powertrain configuration offers. The turbo variants are especially loaded with a bunch of additional safety and convenience features. The music system is a six-speaker unit which means if you don’t expect too much out of the car, you won’t be required to spend any additional money equipping it with aftermarket accessories. If you are looking to spend more and want a better-specced variant, take a look at the XV variant here.

