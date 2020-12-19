2020 Nissan Magnite XV: Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

Published On Dec 19, 2020 12:00 PM By Dhruv for Nissan Magnite

Does the XV variant of the Magnite have all it takes, with its big touchscreen and adjustable driver’s seat, to convince you to take it home?

Nissan’s shock and awe strategy with pricing the Magnite so low that you are forced to notice it seems to have worked. A lot of new SUV buyers are showing interest, but which one among all its variants makes the ideal buy? Should you hold out for the top-spec XV Premium variant or will the XV be enough to meet the needs of most people? Let’s find out.

But before that, take a look at your engine options if you are going for the one-below top XV variant of the Magnite:

Engine 1.0-litre naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol 1.0-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol 1.0-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol Max Power 72PS @ 6250rom 100PS @ 5000rpm 100PS @ 5000rpm Peak Torque 96Nm @ 3500rpm 160Nm @ 2800-3600 rpm 152Nm @ 2200-4400 rpm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT CVT Price (XV Dual Tone) Rs 6.82 lakh* Rs 7.82 lakh* Rs 8.72 lakh* Price difference from XL variant Rs 87,000 Rs 87,000 lakh* Rs 87,000 lakh* Price with Tech Pack (XV) Rs 7.20 lakh* Rs 8.20 lakh* Rs 9.10 lakh*

* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi and inclusive of dual-tone paint charges

Now let’s take a look at what the one-below-top XV variant of the Magnite offers in terms of features:

Summary: Recommended variant. Offers everything you will need.

Exterior Interior Safety Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Highlight Features LED front fog lamps

LED DRLs

16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels Matt chrome finished Audio system bezel ISOFIX points I-key (handsfree)

Driver seat height adjust

Seat back pockets

2 rear seat armrest cup holders

60:40 split rear seat

7-inch TFT screen instrument cluster with controls on steering wheel

Graphical tyre pressure monitoring system

Push button start/stop 8-inch touchscreen

Rear view camera with guidelines Others Chrome outside door handles Rear centre mobile holder in armrest

Driver side sun visor with mirror

Boot lamp

Coat hooks x 2

Front door armrest

Rear door armrest

Chrome outside door handles with request switch

Glove Box illumination Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Features carried over from XL variant Silver skid plate on front and rear bumpers

Body coloured ORVMs

Side indicators on ORVMs Silver inside door handles Centre locking driver side switch

Speed sensing door locks

Impact sensing door unlock Remote keyless entry

Outside temperature display

Driver side window auto up/down with anti-pinch

Auto climate control

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs 4 speakers

2 tweeters

2.4A USB charging port

Audio and phone controls on steering Features Only On Offer On The Turbo Variant Hill Start Assist

Traction Control System

Hydraulic Brake Assist

Vehicle Dynamics Control Hill start assist indicator What the Tech Pack adds for Rs 38,000 Puddle lamps LED scuff plates

Ambient mood lighting Wireless smartphone charger

Air purifier JBL Speakers

What it misses compared to the next ‘XV Premium’ variant LED Bi Projector headlamps

LED indicators inside headlamp

Wasit moulding chrome Assist Side Interior Decoration: Patterned lm with Gloss black End Finisher

Black centre console

Premium fabric seats with synthetic leather accents

Black leather with grey stitching on steering wheel Nil Around View Monitor (360 degree camera) with Birds eye view

Tyre pressure monitoring system Nil

Verdict

The XV variant of the Magnite is a car that will work for most people. Alloy wheels and LED DRLs significantly enhance its looks and features such as an 8-inch touchscreen, push button start/stop and ISOFIX standard make it an all-round package. If you opt for the Tech Pack here, you get even more goodies at a price that’s unmatched in the segment.

Also Read: 2020 Nissan Magnite First Drive Review

Read More on : Magnite Automatic