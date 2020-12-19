  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNews2020 Nissan Magnite XV: Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

2020 Nissan Magnite XV: Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

Published On Dec 19, 2020 12:00 PM By Dhruv for Nissan Magnite

  • 2457 Views
  • Write a comment

Does the XV variant of the Magnite have all it takes, with its big touchscreen and adjustable driver’s seat, to convince you to take it home?

Nissan’s shock and awe strategy with pricing the Magnite so low that you are forced to notice it seems to have worked. A lot of new SUV buyers are showing interest, but which one among all its variants makes the ideal buy? Should you hold out for the top-spec XV Premium variant or will the XV be enough to meet the needs of most people? Let’s find out.

But before that, take a look at your engine options if you are going for the one-below top XV variant of the Magnite:

Engine

1.0-litre naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol

1.0-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol

1.0-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol

Max Power

72PS @ 6250rom

100PS @ 5000rpm

100PS @ 5000rpm

Peak Torque

96Nm @ 3500rpm

160Nm @ 2800-3600 rpm

152Nm @ 2200-4400 rpm

Transmission

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

CVT

Price (XV Dual Tone)

Rs 6.82 lakh*

Rs 7.82 lakh*

Rs 8.72 lakh*

Price difference from XL variant

Rs 87,000

Rs 87,000 lakh*

Rs 87,000 lakh*

Price with Tech Pack (XV)

Rs 7.20 lakh*

Rs 8.20 lakh*

Rs 9.10 lakh*

* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi and inclusive of dual-tone paint charges

Now let’s take a look at what the one-below-top XV variant of the Magnite offers in terms of features:

Summary: Recommended variant. Offers everything you will need.

 

Exterior

Interior

Safety

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Highlight Features

  • LED front fog lamps

  • LED DRLs

  • 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels 

  • Matt chrome finished Audio system bezel

  • ISOFIX points

  • I-key (handsfree)

  • Driver seat height adjust

  • Seat back pockets

  • 2 rear seat armrest cup holders

  • 60:40 split rear seat

  • 7-inch TFT screen instrument cluster with controls on steering wheel

  • Graphical tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Push button start/stop

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Rear view camera with guidelines

Others

  • Chrome outside door handles

    

  • Rear centre mobile holder in armrest

  • Driver side sun visor with mirror

  • Boot lamp

  • Coat hooks x 2

  • Front door armrest

  • Rear door armrest

  • Chrome outside door handles with request switch

  • Glove Box illumination

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Features carried over from XL variant

  • Silver skid plate on front and rear bumpers

  • Body coloured ORVMs

  • Side indicators on ORVMs

  • Silver inside door handles

  • Centre locking driver side switch

  • Speed sensing door locks

  • Impact sensing door unlock

  • Remote keyless entry

  • Outside temperature display

  • Driver side window auto up/down with anti-pinch

  • Auto climate control

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • 4 speakers

  • 2 tweeters

  • 2.4A USB charging port

  • Audio and phone controls on steering

Features Only On Offer On The Turbo Variant

    

  • Hill Start Assist

  • Traction Control System

  • Hydraulic Brake Assist

  • Vehicle Dynamics Control

  • Hill start assist indicator

  

What the Tech Pack adds for Rs 38,000

  • Puddle lamps

  • LED scuff plates

  • Ambient mood lighting

  

  • Wireless smartphone charger

  • Air purifier

  • JBL Speakers

  •  

What it misses compared to the next ‘XV Premium’ variant

  • LED Bi Projector headlamps

  • LED indicators inside headlamp

  • Wasit moulding chrome

  • Assist Side Interior Decoration: Patterned lm with Gloss black End Finisher

  • Black centre console

  • Premium fabric seats with synthetic leather accents

  • Black leather with grey stitching on steering wheel

  • Nil

  • Around View Monitor (360 degree camera) with Birds eye view

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Nil

Verdict

The XV variant of the Magnite is a car that will work for most people. Alloy wheels and LED DRLs significantly enhance its looks and features such as an 8-inch touchscreen, push button start/stop and ISOFIX standard make it an all-round package. If you opt for the Tech Pack here, you get even more goodies at a price that’s unmatched in the segment.

Also Read: 2020 Nissan Magnite First Drive Review

Read More on : Magnite Automatic

D
Published by
Dhruv

Write your Comment on Nissan Magnite

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?