2020 Nissan Magnite XV: Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?
Published On Dec 19, 2020 12:00 PM By Dhruv for Nissan Magnite
Does the XV variant of the Magnite have all it takes, with its big touchscreen and adjustable driver’s seat, to convince you to take it home?
Nissan’s shock and awe strategy with pricing the Magnite so low that you are forced to notice it seems to have worked. A lot of new SUV buyers are showing interest, but which one among all its variants makes the ideal buy? Should you hold out for the top-spec XV Premium variant or will the XV be enough to meet the needs of most people? Let’s find out.
But before that, take a look at your engine options if you are going for the one-below top XV variant of the Magnite:
|
Engine
|
1.0-litre naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol
|
1.0-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol
|
1.0-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol
|
Max Power
|
72PS @ 6250rom
|
100PS @ 5000rpm
|
100PS @ 5000rpm
|
Peak Torque
|
96Nm @ 3500rpm
|
160Nm @ 2800-3600 rpm
|
152Nm @ 2200-4400 rpm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT
|
CVT
|
Price (XV Dual Tone)
|
Rs 6.82 lakh*
|
Rs 7.82 lakh*
|
Rs 8.72 lakh*
|
Price difference from XL variant
|
Rs 87,000
|
Rs 87,000 lakh*
|
Rs 87,000 lakh*
|
Price with Tech Pack (XV)
|
Rs 7.20 lakh*
|
Rs 8.20 lakh*
|
Rs 9.10 lakh*
* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi and inclusive of dual-tone paint charges
Now let’s take a look at what the one-below-top XV variant of the Magnite offers in terms of features:
Summary: Recommended variant. Offers everything you will need.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Safety
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Highlight Features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
Features carried over from XL variant
|
|
|
|
|
|
Features Only On Offer On The Turbo Variant
|
|
|
What the Tech Pack adds for Rs 38,000
|
|
|
|
|
What it misses compared to the next ‘XV Premium’ variant
|
|
|
|
|
Verdict
The XV variant of the Magnite is a car that will work for most people. Alloy wheels and LED DRLs significantly enhance its looks and features such as an 8-inch touchscreen, push button start/stop and ISOFIX standard make it an all-round package. If you opt for the Tech Pack here, you get even more goodies at a price that’s unmatched in the segment.
Also Read: 2020 Nissan Magnite First Drive Review
Read More on : Magnite Automatic
- Renew Nissan Magnite Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash