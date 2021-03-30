Upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS Electric Sedan Gets 55.5-Inches Of Integrated Displays

Published On Mar 30, 2021 01:38 PM By Sonny

Mercedes-Benz has just revealed the interior of its upcoming flagship electric car, the EQS. It takes interior displays to a whole new level with an integrated design that spans the entire width of the dashboard. With a 55.5-inches width, this setup has been aptly named the MBUX Hyperscreen.

The Hyperscreen comprises three displays: two 12.3-inch displays (driver and passenger get one each) and one 17.7-inch central display. All screens are seamlessly merged with one another by a single curved glass cover. The digital driver’s display, which uses an LCD screen, looks identical to the unit seen in other Mercedes models. Meanwhile, the central and passenger-side OLED displays are touchscreen units with haptic feedback.

The EQS features a more advanced version of the MBUX infotainment system that can be voice activated from any seat in the car. Rear passengers get their own set of three touchscreen displays: two 11.6-inch units housed in the backrests of the driver and front passenger seats and an optional tablet as well.

The EQS also gets cameras and sensors monitoring the occupants for enhanced convenience and safety. The MBUX Interior Assistant system can recognise and interpret head direction, hand movements, and body language. For instance, if the camera detects the driver looking at the front passenger display, the screen is automatically dimmed when certain content is displayed. The screen does not display content to the driver while he/she is driving. If the front passenger seat is unoccupied, the display switches to a decorative background like a wallpaper for the screen. For all these functions, the EQS’ MBUX is packed with a lot of computing power with specs listing 24GB of RAM and 8 CPU cores.

While the MBUX Hyperscreen is the star of the EQS interior, other noteworthy details have also been revealed. It also gets ambience packages that control the sounds, interior lighting, and even aroma to suit a certain mood for an enjoyable and relaxed cabin experience. The climate control system has a HEPA filter for cleaner air inside the cabin. Its upholstery is as opulent as the non-electric S-Class, in fact, it looks quite space age with the white upholstery.

The base-spec EQS will have a slightly different dashboard layout as it won’t get the MBUX Hyperscreen setup. Instead, it will feature the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a vertically aligned 12.8-inch central touchscreen display for the MBUX infotainment system like the regular S-Class. This opens up some design options for the rest of the dashboard.

Vehicle specifications and powertrain details will likely be revealed when the Mercedes-Benz EQS makes its production-spec debut on April 15. It will be the brand’s third pure-electric offering with no direct rivals. It will however serve as a more luxurious alternative to the likes of the Tesla Model S, Audi e-tron GT, and Porsche Taycan.