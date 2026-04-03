Check Out The Upcoming Cars Mahindra Will Be Launching This Year

Mahindra has been steadily expanding its SUV portfolio, and the upcoming lineup suggests that the brand is not slowing down anytime soon. From updating its popular models to introducing completely new products, there’s a lot in store for buyers over the coming months. The focus seems to be on expanding its presence across multiple categories, including lifestyle vehicles, compact SUVs, and electric offerings.

Here’s a closer look at what Mahindra could bring to the Indian market in the near future.

Mahindra Scorpio N Based Pickup

Expected Price: Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra is working on a pickup truck based on the Scorpio N, which has already been spotted testing multiple times. This lifestyle pickup is expected to cater to buyers looking for something more versatile than a regular SUV. It is expected to be inspired by the Global Pik Up concept, and test mules spotted in India reveal a dual-cab setup.

In terms of design, it is likely to retain the muscular styling of the Scorpio N, with a redesigned rear section to accommodate the cargo bed. Inside, it could carry forward the same cabin layout and features as the Scorpio N, including a touchscreen infotainment system and other convenience features. Engine options are expected to remain the same as the Scorpio N, including the 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with both manual and automatic transmission options. Higher-spec variants could also get a 4x4 system for enhanced off-road capability.

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift

Expected Price: Rs 13.50 lakh to 25 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Scorpio N is also expected to receive a mid-life update, keeping it fresh against newer rivals. While full details are still limited, the facelift is expected to bring subtle design changes along with feature additions.

Updates could include a refreshed front profile, revised lighting elements, and new alloy wheels, along with minor tweaks inside the cabin. The interior is also likely to get a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a new digital instrument cluster. Feature additions and a possible rejig in variants could also be part of the update, offering more equipment across trims. You can also check out the facelift in these exclusive spyshots.

Engine options are expected to remain unchanged, with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options continuing. Both manual and automatic gearbox options are likely to be retained, along with the four-wheel drive system for select diesel variants.

Mahindra Vision S/ Next-gen Bolero

Expected Price: Rs 9 lakh to 16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra is expected to introduce the next-generation Bolero, likely previewed in concept form as the Vision S. This model will mark a major step forward for one of Mahindra’s most recognisable nameplates. Test mules of the SUV have already been spotted multiple times, hinting at its development progress and upcoming launch timeline.

The new Bolero is expected to feature a more modern design while retaining its rugged appeal. Spy shots suggest a boxy and upright stance, along with elements like a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, keeping in line with its tough character. Inside, it could get a more upmarket and practical cabin with added features and improved comfort. Under the hood, it is likely to be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options, possibly borrowed from the XUV 3XO.

Mahindra Vision T (Hyundai Creta Rival)

Expected Price: Rs 12.50 lakh to 22 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra is also working on a new compact SUV, internally referred to as Vision T, which is expected to rival the Hyundai Creta and other compact SUVs. This model will help the brand strengthen its presence in one of the most competitive segments. It is likely to stand out with a more rugged and boxy design, similar to the Thar, giving it a distinct identity in a segment dominated by more urban-looking SUVs.

Inside, it could get a simple yet modern cabin with a large vertically placed touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, and a new steering wheel design. Mahindra is also expected to equip it with a good set of features to keep it competitive. While engine details are not confirmed yet, it could be offered with a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine along with a diesel option.

Mahindra BE 07 Compact SUV

Expected Price: Rs 29 lakh (ex-showroom)

The BE 07 will be part of Mahindra’s upcoming electric lineup under its dedicated 'Born Electric' sub-brand. It is expected to be positioned as a premium electric SUV with a strong focus on design and technology. Based on Mahindra’s INGLO platform, it will be a larger and more conventional-looking SUV, offering more space and practicality compared to some of the brand’s other EV concepts.

The SUV is likely to feature a futuristic design language, along with a spacious and well-equipped cabin. It is expected to be offered with two battery pack options, of 59 kWh and 79 kWh sizes, delivering a strong claimed range. In terms of features, it could come loaded with modern tech, including elements seen on Mahindra’s newer electric models like XEV 9e, and BE 6.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG

Expected Price: Rs 8.2 lakh to 13 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra is also expected to introduce a CNG variant of the XUV 3XO, adding a more economical fuel option to its lineup. The XUV 3XO is already a popular choice in the sub-4m compact SUV segment, and the addition of a CNG version could further improve its appeal, especially for buyers with high usage.

The XUV 3XO CNG is likely to be based on the existing 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and could be offered from the lower variants as well. It is expected to retain most of the features available in the standard model, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof and safety features like level-2 ADAS. Mahindra could also use a dual-cylinder setup to ensure that boot space is not significantly affected.

These are all the Mahindra cars expected to be launched in India in the coming months, covering a wide range from lifestyle pickups to electric SUVs. Which of these are you most looking forward to? Tell us in the comments below.