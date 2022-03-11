Upcoming Hyundai Creta Rival From Maruti-Toyota Spied Testing

Published On Mar 11, 2022 08:22 PM By Sonny

One test mule of each version was spotted while heavily camouflaged

Maruti and Toyota are jointly developing a new, premium compact SUV.

Each SUV spied appeared to have different front end designs, suggesting visual distinction for the differently badged models.

A glimpse at the interior revealed a similar central dashboard layout as the new Baleno.

It is expected to get premium features like a 360-degree camera, premium sound system and head-up display.

Maruti-badged version of the new SUV is expected to be launched later this year, ahead of the Toyota-badged one.

Maruti Suzuki only has a small share in the compact SUV segment while Toyota has none. The two brands are slated to change that with an all-new model developed jointly by both brands. This upcoming SUV has been spied testing while draped in camouflage.

While not much is visible under the blacked-out camouflage, it is easy to tell that the two SUVs spied featured different front-end designs. One seems to have a grille design that looks similar to what Maruti debuted on the facelifted Baleno, leading us to believe that one will sit in the Indian brand’s lineup. It seems to have sleek headlights along the bonnet edge with fog lamps housed high in the front bumper. This SUV is also running on alloy wheels suggesting it to be a high-specced variant of the upcoming Maruti model.

The other SUV spied alongside it is running on steel wheels. Its front end design seems different despite the camouflage with a larger air dam and a sleeker grille. The positioning of the headlights and fog lamps seems the same but its headlights seem to feature a different light signature.

Not much can be discerned about the rear end design from the test mules spied. Under wraps, it looks quite indistinctive from the rears of various other SUVs with a chunky bumper. The taillights could be a sleek, wraparound design.

Also read: Top 5 Things To Expect From Maruti’s Upcoming Hyundai Creta Rival

The interior of the higher-specced SUV was spied as well, revealing a large central touchscreen infotainment system above the centre AC vents. It is likely the same 9-inch unit that has debuted on the new Baleno in India.

This could be Maruti and Toyota’s rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the two names that have dominated the compact SUV space despite their premium pricing. Like the new Baleno, it could be a tech-loaded offering with features such as a 360-degree camera, head-up display and a premium sound system. This SUV may even offer some ADAS features like blind spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking.

In terms of engines, it will likely get the same 1.5-litre petrol engine currently found in the Maruti Vitara Brezza and S-Cross SUVs. This unit is offered with the choice of a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission as of now. There is still a chance that this new Maruti-Toyota SUV could introduce Suzuki’s 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine with a 6-speed manual and automatic.

The newly developed premium compact SUV from Maruti and Toyota will likely be priced somewhere between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17 lakh. It is expected to make its market debut later this year, first as a Maruti offering and then as a Toyota-badged SUV. These models will also take on the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.

Image Source

Read More on : Creta on road price