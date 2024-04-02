Modified On Apr 02, 2024 03:21 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota has hiked prices of the VX and ZX Innova Hycross hybrid trims by up to Rs 30,000

Toyota had stopped taking bookings for the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) hybrid in the first half of 2023.

Prices of the VX hybrid trims have been increased by Rs 25,000.

The Innova Hycross ZX and ZX(O) now cost Rs 30,000 more.

Feature highlights of ZX and ZX(O) include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, six airbags and ADAS.

Prices of the Innova Hycross hybrid now range from Rs 25.97 lakh to Rs 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The fully loaded ZX and ZX(O) hybrid variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross are now available for booking once again after new orders were suspended in the first half of 2023. Toyota has now also hiked prices of these variants, which are given in the table below:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference VX 7-seater/ VX 8-seater Rs 25.72 lakh/ Rs 25.77 lakh Rs 25.97 lakh/ Rs 26.02 lakh +Rs 25,000 VX (O) 7-seater/ VX (O) 8-seater Rs 27.69 lakh/ Rs 27.74 lakh Rs 27.94 lakh/ Rs 27.99 lakh +Rs 25,000 ZX Rs 30.04 lakh Rs 30.34 lakh +Rs 30,000 ZX (O) Rs 30.68 lakh Rs 30.98 lakh +Rs 30,000

Both the VX and ZX hybrid trims of the MPV have been subjected to the price increment, with the maximum hike of Rs 30,000 affecting the latter. The VX variants in the MPV’s hybrid lineup have been available to buyers since the MPV’s launch in late 2022. Prices of the regular petrol-only variants remain unchanged at the time of publishing this article, and they are still priced between Rs 19.77 lakh and Rs 19.82 lakh.

Powertrain Check

Toyota offers the Innova Hycross with two powertrains:

Specification Toyota Innova Hycross (Petrol) Toyota Innova Hycross (Hybrid) Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol Power 174 PS 186 PS (combined) Torque 209 Nm 187 Nm (combined) Transmission CVT e-CVT

The MPV, with the strong-hybrid setup, is claimed to return an mileage of 21.1 kmpl. Toyota offers the new Innova Hycross with front-wheel-drive (FWD). For those interested in a diesel-powered rear-wheel-drive Toyota MPV, the Innova Crysta is still on offer.

A Quick Look At Its Features

In terms of equipment, the fully loaded hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross MPV come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and ventilated front seats. Their safety net includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and, on the ZX (O) variant, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Toyota Innova Hycross Rivals

The Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid doesn’t have any direct rivals as yet, except for its doppelganger, the Maruti Invicto. It serves as a premium alternative to the Kia Carens, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Mahindra Marazzo.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

