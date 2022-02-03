Toyota Temporarily Stops Bookings For The Hilux Pickup

Published On Feb 03, 2022 05:54 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hilux

Prices of the lifestyle offering will be revealed in March, and deliveries will begin in April

Bookings were open from January 20 for a token amount of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Supply issues are affecting Toyota’s ability to meet high demand, thus the halting of the preorders.

No confirmation on when the bookings will reopen.

Gets the Fortuner’s 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Features an 8-inch touchscreen, cruise control, and dual-zone climate control.

Toyota started accepting preorders for the India-spec Hilux on January 20 for a token amount of Rs 50,000 (offline) and Rs 1 lakh (online). It seems to have received a good response, as the manufacturer has temporarily halted its bookings.

The company stated, “In light of various factors impacting our supply, we are unable to meet the heightened demand. Thus, we deeply regret our temporary halt of bookings for the Hilux with a view to avoid any further inconvenience to our customers.”

Toyota hasn’t revealed when the bookings will resume but they are expected to reopen after the price announcement in March.

The Hilux lifestyle pickup shares its underpinnings with the Fortuner and is powered by SUV’s 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The Hilux gets 4WD as standard with a low-range transfer case, electronic differential lock, and automatic limited-slip differential. It will combine a premium cabin with rugged abilities.

The Hilux features LED headlamps (automatic), fog lamps, and tail lights, dual-zone climate control, powered driver’s seat, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, engine push-button start-stop, and 60:40 rear split seats.

Safety features include seven airbags, vehicle stability control, hill assist control, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera.

The Hilux is expected to retail from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom), serving as a premium alternative to the only other pickup in India - the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.