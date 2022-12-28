Modified On Dec 28, 2022 01:12 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

The new Innova commands up to Rs 5 lakh over its predecessor

The Innova Hycross is priced from Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Powered by a 2-litre petrol engine with the choice of non-hybrid and strong-hybrid.

Offered in five variants - G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O).

Innova Crysta to remain on sale alongside Innova Hycross.

Toyota has revealed the prices of the Innova Hycross, the latest generation model of its popular MPV. It’s offered in five variants and here’s the detailed price list (ex-showroom Delhi):

Innova Hycross Prices

Variants 7-seater 8-seater G Rs 18.30 lakh Rs 18.35 lakh GX Rs 19.15 lakh Rs 19.20 lakh VX Strong-hybrid Rs 24.01 lakh Rs 24.06 lakh ZX Strong-hybrid Rs 28.33 lakh - ZX(O) Strong-hybrid Rs 28.97 lakh

The strong-hybrid VX commands around Rs five lakh over the non-hybrid GX. The price increase looks huge, but the additional cost is for more features and the strong-hybrid powertrain. You have the choice of an eight-seater configuration which gets three-seater benches for second and third row or a seven-seater with captain seats in the second row. For that, the premium is Rs 5,000.

Toyota is offering its MPV with a warranty of three years or 1 lakh kilometres, whichever comes earlier. However, there's an option of an extended warranty of up to five years or 2.2 lakh kilometres, three years free roadside assistance, and eight years or 1.6 lakh kilometres on the Hybrid battery, which is earlier.

Do note that the G variant is exclusive to fleet owners. So technically, you only have the GX variant as the sole non-hybrid option.

Innova Hycross Powertrains

Specs Hybrid Non-Hybrid Engine 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 152PS (Engine) / 113Nm (Motor) - 186PS (Combined) 174PS Torque 188Nm (Engine) / 206 Nm (Electric Motor) 205Nm Transmission e-CVT CVT

The new generation MPV comes with a new 2-litre petrol engine with the added choice of a strong-hybrid version, the latter being more powerful and fuel-efficient than the non-hybrid. Toyota claims that the hybrid will cover up to 21.1kmpl, which can take it over 1,000 kilometres on a full tank.

Innova Hycross Features

The Hycross is a big step up over the Crysta, being bigger, more premium and feature-rich. It’s loaded with a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen system with connected car tech, JBL sound system, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, dual zone climate control and ventilated front seats. The top-spec ZX(O) variant gets the Ottoman seats in the second row with power adjustment and extended leg rest.

Its safety tech includes (advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), featuring adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane-keep assist. Other aids include a blind spot monitor, a 360-degree camera and electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

Rivalry Check

The Toyota MPV continues to operate without direct rivals. The Innova Hycross is more premium than the Crysta, but is still positioned below the likes of the Kia Carnival, while being a step above the Kia Carens.