Toyota Diesel Cars Will Take Up To 3 Months To Reach Your Home In November 2024

You’ll have to be slightly more patient if you want the Toyota Hilux and the Toyota Innova Crysta compared to the Toyota Fortuner

Toyota currently offers a few diesel-powered cars in India, which include the Toyota Innova Crysta, the Toyota Hilux and the Toyota Fortuner. Given the popularity these models enjoy, they usually experience high wait times every month. If you are interested in bringing a diesel-powered Toyota home, this is how long you will have to wait for each car in November 2024:

Model Waiting Period Toyota Innova Crysta 2-3 Months Toyota Hilux 2-3 Months Toyota Fortuner 1-2 Months

Key Takeaways

The Toyota Innova Crysta has a waiting period of 2 to 3 months in November 2024. The diesel-only MPV has a 2.4-litre unit producing 150 PS and 343 Nm, with a 5-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. The price range for the MPV ranges from Rs 19.99 lakh to Rs 26.55 lakh.

The waiting period for the Toyota Fortuner is around one to two months. The full-size SUV has a 2.8-litre diesel engine with an output of 204 PS and 500Nm. The Fortuner’s engine comes along with a 6-speed automatic and a 6-speed manual transmission and 4-wheel drive (4WD). The diesel powered Toyota Fortuner costs between Rs 35.93 lakh and Rs 51.44 lakh.

The Toyota Hilux waiting period is approximately 2 to 3 months. The pickup truck runs on the same diesel engine as the Fortuner. It comes with a 6-speed manual and 6- speed automatic transmission and has a 4-wheel drive. The Toyota Hilux is priced in the range of Rs 30.40 lakh to Rs 37.90 lakh.

Rivals

The Toyota Innova Crysta is a diesel-powered alternative to the Maruti Invicto and a premium alternative to the Kia Carens.

The Toyota Fortuner goes up against the MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian, and the Skoda Kodiaq.

The Hilux’s rivals are the Isuzu V-Cross. The SUV MG Gloster is similarly priced to the Hilux.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Disclaimer: The waiting period data may vary depending on the state, city, or dealership, as well as on the variant of choice. Please contact your nearest Toyota dealership for more details.

