Toyota Hikes Prices Of 2 Models In India

Published On May 02, 2022 10:42 PM By CarDekho for Toyota Glanza

Toyota India has cited the rise in input costs as the main reason for the latest price increment

toyota glanza

  • Updated Glanza’s introductory pricing comes to an end. 

  • Prices of the hatchback have been hiked by up to Rs 22,000. 

  • On the other hand, the Urban Cruiser’s prices have increased by Rs 15,000. 

Toyota India has hiked the prices of the Glanza premium hatchback and Urban Cruiser sub-4 metre SUV in the country. The Japanese carmaker cited rising input costs as the reason behind the latest price increment. Through this move, the introductory pricing for the facelifted Glanza, which was launched at Rs 6.39 lakh, has come to an end. 

Take a look at the variant-wise prices of both models:

Glanza

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

E

Rs 6.39 lakh

Rs 6.53 lakh

+Rs 14,000

S

Rs 7.29 lakh

Rs 7.43 lakh

+Rs 14,000

G MT

Rs 8.24 lakh

Rs 8.41 lakh

+Rs 17,000

V MT

Rs 9.19 lakh

Rs 9.41 lakh

+Rs 22,000

S AMT

Rs 7.79 lakh

Rs 7.93 lakh

+Rs 14,000

G AMT

Rs 8.74 lakh

Rs 8.91 lakh

+Rs 17,000

V AMT 

Rs 9.69 lakh

Rs 9.91 lakh

+Rs 22,000

  • Prices of the Toyota Glanza have been upped by up to Rs 22,000 depending upon the variant. 

  • The top-spec ‘V’ trim has been the most affected by the latest cost increment. 

  • The Glanza is currently priced between Rs 6.53 lakh and Rs 9.91 lakh. 

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Urban Cruiser

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Mid

Rs 8.88 lakh

Rs 9.03 lakh

+Rs 15,000

High

Rs 9.63 lakh 

Rs 9.78 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Premium

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

+Rs 0

Mid AT

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10.15 lakh

+Rs 15,000

High AT

Rs 10.88 lakh

Rs 11.03 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Premium AT

Rs 11.58 lakh

Rs 11.73 lakh

+Rs 15,000

  • Prices of the Urban Cruiser have been increased by Rs 15,000 for almost all trims. 

  • The Premium MT’s pricing remains unchanged. 

  • The sub-4 metre SUV is now priced between Rs 9.03 lakh to Rs 11.73 lakh. 

Also Read: Toyota Glanza V: Is The Fully Loaded Variant Worth The Premium?

In related news, Toyota India will launch the next-gen Urban Cruiser after its donor car, the Maruti Vitara Brezza, gets an update soon.

