Toyota Fortuner Legender: 5 Things We learned From The Road Test

Published On May 22, 2021 01:00 PM By Nabeel for Toyota Fortuner

The Fortuner Legender is definitely a head turner. But does it pack anything else which meets the eye when you spend time with it? Here are the aspects which managed to get our road tester’s attention.

Toyota Fortuner did not need a facelift or a revamp to keep its popularity up. But when one arrived, and looked as good as the Legender did, the market certainly took notice. Here are the 5 things we learned about the Toyota Fortuner Legender while conducting the Road Test.

1. It does not have any Fortuner badges.

The Legender looks much better than the regular Fortuner by adding a sporty flair to the design. The slim grille and the waterfall headlamp design makes it quite the head turner. However, the SUV doesn't get a single ‘Fortuner’ badge on the outside. At the back, there is a Legender badge on the boot, and another black-on-black Legender lettering on the panel connecting the taillamps. That's it. You can check out the Fortuner in detailed images here.

2. It accelerates effortlessly.

With an updated diesel engine that makes 204PS and a massive 500Nm (AT), the Legender is one quick cookie. It takes just 10.58s for the 0-100kmph run, which is quicker than the Polo GT TSI! Not to mention, all of its rivals. What helps the Legender here is the fact that it is a 4x2, and saves some kilos over its 4x4 counterpart. This diet helps it offer better fuel efficiency as well, returning 10.52kmpl in the city and 15.26kmpl on the highway. More details on how it drives in the Road Test.

3. It gets a better tech package than the standard Fortuner.

The Fortuner now gets more features than before, the most significant being a new touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This touchscreen experience isn’t perfect but a big improvement over the previous one. It can mirror smartphones when stationary, has the option of multiple themes and offers easy access to all the menus. The other key addition to the Fortuner lineup has been the ventilated seats. The Legander further gets ambient lights, wireless smartphone charger, rear USB port, and kick sensor powered tailgate. Although, the 11-speaker JBL music system of the standard 4x4 fortuner is missed here. To know more about the features, watch our Fortuner Variants Explained Video.

4. It is the perfect urban variant.

The Legender is available as a single entity. It is a diesel-automatic-4x2 dual-tone white and black SUV. There are no other options available for it. The interiors feel fresh and the new dual-tone upholstery ups the premium quotient as well. And, this combined with the smooth acceleration, good fuel efficiency, better tech package and better looks, makes for the best Fortuner money can buy for city and highway usage. However, it will take a lot of money to buy one.

5. It is super pricey.

Prices for the Fortuner start from Rs 30.34 lakh and go upto Rs 38.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Legender. In fact, when you compare the price of the Legender with the standard 4x2 diesel AT Fortuner, you are paying Rs 3.1 lakh more! And all you get for it are minor feature updates and a reworked front end. In fact, this makes it the most expensive SUV in its segment, which has capable big-boys like the Endeavour and the Gloster. Check out its on road price here.

