Toyota Diesel Cars Will Make You Wait Up To 4 Months This October

Modified On Oct 17, 2024 11:32 AM By Yashika for Toyota Innova Crysta

The Fortuner is more readily available than Toyota’s other two diesel models this month

Toyota diesel cars waiting period in October 2024

Today, there are only a handful of mass-market carmakers offering diesel vehicles in India, including Toyota. Its diesel engine lineup powers some of the most popular models like the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. If you are planning to buy a Toyota diesel car this October, find out how long you’ll have to wait.

    Model

    Waiting Period*

Toyota Innova Crysta

3-4 months

Toyota Hilux

2-3 months

Toyota Fortuner

1    1-2 months

*Average pan-India wait time

Key Takeaways

Toyota Hilux

The Fortuner is available the earliest with up to 2 months of waiting, followed by the Hilux pickup truck, which has a maximum wait time of 3 months. That said, it’s the popular Innova Crysta that will take the longest time to reach your home given its maximum waiting time of 4 months.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Note: The waiting period data may vary depending on the state, city, or dealership, as well as on the variant chosen. Please contact your nearest Toyota dealership for more details.

Powertrain Details

Innova Crysta

Engine

2.4-litre diesel engine

Power

150 PS

Torque

343 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

The Innova Crysta diesel engine now comes only with a manual transmission. 

Fortuner/Hilux

Toyota Fortuner Legender

Engine

2.8-litre diesel engine

Power

204 PS

Torque

420 Nm, 500 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The Fortuner diesel comes with an option of both RWD and 4-wheel-drive (4WD). Toyota even offers the Fortuner Legender with both RWD and 4WD setups. However, the Hilux is only offered with 4WD.

Price And Rivals

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota has priced the Innova Crysta from Rs 19.99 lakh to Rs 26.55 lakh, while the Fortuner costs between Rs 35.93 lakh and Rs 51.44 lakh. Prices of the Hilux, on the other hand, fall in the range of Rs 30.40 lakh to Rs 37.90 lakh.

While the Innova Crysta is a premium alternative to the Maruti Ertiga and Kia Carens, the Fortuner takes on the MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian. The Hilux is positioned above the Isuzu V-Cross while being a pickup truck alternative to full-size SUVs such as the Fortuner and MG Gloster.

